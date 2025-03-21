CUPE Releases Summaries of Education Settlements

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Canadian Union of Public Employees released summaries of the nine settled and ratified agreements in the education support workers’ strike.

CUPE 40 (Calgary Board of Education)

Term: 2024-2028

Sept 1, 2024 3%

Sept 1, 2025 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)

Sept 1, 2026 3%

Sept 1, 2027 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)

Dollar range improvement - $3.65-$4.97

Percentage range improvement – 12.55%-17.81%

Subforman rate moved to Forman rate.

CUPE 520 (Calgary Catholic)

Term: 2024-2028

Sept 1, 2024 3%

Sept 1, 2025 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)

Sept 1, 2026 3%

Sept 1, 2027 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)

Dollar range improvement - $4.03-$5.76

Percentage range improvement – 12.45%-20.04%

Health Spending Account increased by $300 per year.

CUPE 2559 (Fort McMurray Catholic)

Term: 2020-2028

Sept 1, 2023 1.25%

Feb 1, 2024 1.5%

Sept 1, 2024 3%

Sept 1, 2025 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)

Sept 1, 2026 3%

Sept 1, 2027 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)

Dollar range improvement - $4.03-$5.76

Percentage range improvement – 16.1%-27.9%

Increase in health benefits premiums – employer coverage goes from 80% - 100% by 2028.

CUPE 2545 (Fort McMurray Public)

Term: 2020-2028

Sept 1, 2023 1.25%

Feb 1, 2024 1.5%

Sept 1, 2024 3%

Sept 1, 2025 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)

Sept 1, 2026 3%

Sept 1, 2027 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)

Dollar range improvement - $4.50-$6.24

Percentage range improvement – 15.2%-19.9%

Increase of $125 in health spending account.

CUPE 3484 (Black Gold School Division)

Term: 2024-2028

Sept 1, 2024 3%

Sept 1, 2025 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)

Sept 1, 2026 3%

Sept 1, 2027 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)

Dollar range improvement - $3.76-$6.62

Percentage range improvement – 14.3%-27.8%

Minimum 197 paid days.

Market adjustment for Educational Assistants (8%-9.6%)

Market adjustment for secretaries – all move to the head secretary rate.

Health spending account - $600-650

CUPE 3550 (Edmonton Public Schools)

Term: 2020-2028

Jun 1, 2023 1.75%

Feb 1, 2024 1.5%

Aug 31, 2024 0.5%

Sept 1, 2024 3%

Sept 1, 2025 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)

Sept 1, 2026 3%

Sept 1, 2027 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)

Dollar range improvement - $4.03-$5.92

Percentage range improvement – 16%-20.87%

Removal of bottom two steps in the pay grid.

Certification bonus, $0.50/hour for “Certification 1”, $1.00/hour for “Certification 2”.

CUPE 4625 (Sturgeon School Division)

Term: 2020-2028

Feb 1, 2024 2.75%

Sept 1, 2024 3%

Sept 1, 2025 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)

Sept 1, 2026 3%

Sept 1, 2027 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)

Dollar range improvement - $4.85-$6.37

Percentage range improvement – 20.40%-25.76%

3% market adjustment upon ratification.

Step 1 of the wage grid removed.

Health spending account increased by $100

CUPE 5040 (Foothills School Division)

Term: 2024-2028

Sept 1, 2024 3%

Sept 1, 2025 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)

Sept 1, 2026 3%

Sept 1, 2027 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)

Dollar range improvement - $3.80-$6.16

Percentage range improvement – 13.9%-28.5%

Secretary rate moved to level 2 one month after ratification.

Addition of one paid family sick day.

CUPE 5543 (Parkland School Division)

Term: 2024-2028

Sept 1, 2024 3%

Sept 1, 2025 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)

Sept 1, 2026 3%

Sept 1, 2027 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)

Dollar range improvement - $3.77-$8.86

Percentage range improvement – 12.55%-29.42%

Market adjustments for Educational Assistants (result is wage increases for EAs are 22-29%).

Minimum 200 days of work.

$400 vision plan.

