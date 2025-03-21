CUPE Releases Summaries of Education Settlements
EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Canadian Union of Public Employees released summaries of the nine settled and ratified agreements in the education support workers’ strike.
CUPE 40 (Calgary Board of Education)
Term: 2024-2028
Sept 1, 2024 3%
Sept 1, 2025 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)
Sept 1, 2026 3%
Sept 1, 2027 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)
Dollar range improvement - $3.65-$4.97
Percentage range improvement – 12.55%-17.81%
Subforman rate moved to Forman rate.
CUPE 520 (Calgary Catholic)
Term: 2024-2028
Sept 1, 2024 3%
Sept 1, 2025 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)
Sept 1, 2026 3%
Sept 1, 2027 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)
Dollar range improvement - $4.03-$5.76
Percentage range improvement – 12.45%-20.04%
Health Spending Account increased by $300 per year.
CUPE 2559 (Fort McMurray Catholic)
Term: 2020-2028
Sept 1, 2023 1.25%
Feb 1, 2024 1.5%
Sept 1, 2024 3%
Sept 1, 2025 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)
Sept 1, 2026 3%
Sept 1, 2027 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)
Dollar range improvement - $4.03-$5.76
Percentage range improvement – 16.1%-27.9%
Increase in health benefits premiums – employer coverage goes from 80% - 100% by 2028.
CUPE 2545 (Fort McMurray Public)
Term: 2020-2028
Sept 1, 2023 1.25%
Feb 1, 2024 1.5%
Sept 1, 2024 3%
Sept 1, 2025 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)
Sept 1, 2026 3%
Sept 1, 2027 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)
Dollar range improvement - $4.50-$6.24
Percentage range improvement – 15.2%-19.9%
Increase of $125 in health spending account.
CUPE 3484 (Black Gold School Division)
Term: 2024-2028
Sept 1, 2024 3%
Sept 1, 2025 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)
Sept 1, 2026 3%
Sept 1, 2027 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)
Dollar range improvement - $3.76-$6.62
Percentage range improvement – 14.3%-27.8%
Minimum 197 paid days.
Market adjustment for Educational Assistants (8%-9.6%)
Market adjustment for secretaries – all move to the head secretary rate.
Health spending account - $600-650
CUPE 3550 (Edmonton Public Schools)
Term: 2020-2028
Jun 1, 2023 1.75%
Feb 1, 2024 1.5%
Aug 31, 2024 0.5%
Sept 1, 2024 3%
Sept 1, 2025 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)
Sept 1, 2026 3%
Sept 1, 2027 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)
Dollar range improvement - $4.03-$5.92
Percentage range improvement – 16%-20.87%
Removal of bottom two steps in the pay grid.
Certification bonus, $0.50/hour for “Certification 1”, $1.00/hour for “Certification 2”.
CUPE 4625 (Sturgeon School Division)
Term: 2020-2028
Feb 1, 2024 2.75%
Sept 1, 2024 3%
Sept 1, 2025 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)
Sept 1, 2026 3%
Sept 1, 2027 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)
Dollar range improvement - $4.85-$6.37
Percentage range improvement – 20.40%-25.76%
3% market adjustment upon ratification.
Step 1 of the wage grid removed.
Health spending account increased by $100
CUPE 5040 (Foothills School Division)
Term: 2024-2028
Sept 1, 2024 3%
Sept 1, 2025 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)
Sept 1, 2026 3%
Sept 1, 2027 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)
Dollar range improvement - $3.80-$6.16
Percentage range improvement – 13.9%-28.5%
Secretary rate moved to level 2 one month after ratification.
Addition of one paid family sick day.
CUPE 5543 (Parkland School Division)
Term: 2024-2028
Sept 1, 2024 3%
Sept 1, 2025 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)
Sept 1, 2026 3%
Sept 1, 2027 $1.25/hr or 3% (whichever is higher)
Dollar range improvement - $3.77-$8.86
Percentage range improvement – 12.55%-29.42%
Market adjustments for Educational Assistants (result is wage increases for EAs are 22-29%).
Minimum 200 days of work.
$400 vision plan.
:clc/cope 491
Contacts
Lou Arab, Communications Representative
780.271.2722 | larab@cupe.ca