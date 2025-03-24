Porter Airlines, BMO and Mastercard Launch First Canadian Credit Card Program Granting Immediate Airline Loyalty Benefits

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porter Airlines, BMO and Mastercard are announcing the launch of two new BMO VIPorter Mastercard credit cards – creating the first and only travel credit card program in Canada that grants immediate frequent flyer benefits for cardholders in an airline’s loyalty program, while enabling accelerated travel rewards. More than 30,000 people have joined the pre-launch waitlist since the program was announced in January 2025 as Canadians seek more choice and benefits from their travel credit cards.

The new BMO VIPorter Mastercard credit card lineup enhances customers’ ability to earn VIPorter points and redeem for flights through everyday purchases, while automatically granting VIPorter Avid Traveller benefits to both the primary cardholder and any secondary cardholders on the account. Card benefits, along with the welcome offer, include waived annual fees for the first year and up to 70,000 VIPorter points – giving cardholders as much as $2,400 of total value in their first year. Cardholders can experience greater earning rates for points and personal travel benefits, including:

BMO VIPorter Mastercard

Offering more value and opportunities to earn rewards and flights, cardholders earn 2 points for every $1 spent on Porter flights, 1 point for every $1 spent on transportation, gas, groceries, dining and hotel accommodations, and 0.5 points for every $1 spent on all other purchases.

Cardholders are automatically granted VIPorter Passport Avid Traveller membership benefits, including earning 6 points per dollar on Porter flights, dedicated airport check in, priority security screening, early boarding and priority re-accommodation for flight delays.

All cardholders also earn $1 of Avid Traveller Qualifying Spend for every $25 in eligible credit card spend, unlocking even more earning and travel benefits over time.

This card features an annual voucher for 35% off the base fare on any Porter flights for up to four people when spending at least $25,000 annually on the card.

BMO VIPorter World Elite Mastercard

Offering elevated rewards and travel experiences, cardholders earn 3 points for every $1 spent on Porter flights, 2 points for every $1 spent on transportation, gas, groceries, dining and hotel accommodations, and 1 point for every $1 spent on all other purchases.

Cardholders are automatically granted VIPorter Avid Traveller Venture membership benefits, where they can enjoy earning 6 points per dollar on Porter flights, dedicated airport check-in, priority security screening, early boarding, priority re-accommodation for flight delays, one complimentary checked bag, a carry-on bag when purchasing a Basic economy fare, and complimentary PorterClassic seat selection.

All cardholders will also earn $1 of Avid Traveller Qualifying Spend for every $25 in eligible credit card spend, unlocking even more earning and travel benefits over time.

This card features an annual round-trip Porter companion pass that gives an additional passenger flying on the same booking 100% off the base fare of any Porter flight when spending at least $50,000 annually on the card.

“Porter elevates economy travel for all of our passengers and VIPorter enables loyal customers to enjoy complimentary benefits that enhance their journey even more,” said Edmond Eldebs, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Porter Airlines. “While other programs let you reach frequent flyer membership levels based on how much is spent on their cards, the BMO VIPorter Mastercard lineup grants it automatically. By partnering with BMO and Mastercard to enable cardholders to access Avid Traveller benefits immediately and earn VIPorter points even faster, our members can redeem for even more flights on Porter and our partner airlines. Porter is growing faster than any Canadian airline and opportunities to use points for meaningful travel experiences are growing along with us.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Porter and Mastercard to reimagine the travel rewards experience and deliver innovative and convenient ways for Canadians to achieve their personal and financial goals simultaneously,” said Jennifer Douglas, Head, North American Retail & Small Business Payments, BMO. “The BMO VIPorter Mastercard program empowers Canadians through a lineup of new credit cards that provides compelling value and rewards for everyday purchases helping them make real financial progress.”

“We are dedicated to providing Canadians with opportunities to enhance their everyday experiences and pursue their passions, especially travel. That's why we are thrilled to introduce the new BMO VIPorter Mastercard credit card lineup in partnership with BMO and Porter,” said Diane Miquelon, Senior Vice President, Financial Institutions, Mastercard, Canada. “This new offering will allow Canadians to expedite their travel rewards journeys with everyday purchases, while always ensuring each transaction is secure, simple and seamless.”

The new cards enable VIPorter members to build points quickly for redemption across Porter's expanding North American network, as well as Porter's growing list of global airline partners, currently featuring flights operated by Air Transat and Alaska Airlines.

Highlights of Porter’s VIPorter program include:

All members receive 100% of their eligible points for every flight purchased, including Basic economy fares, exclusive of taxes and fees. VIPorter is the only airline loyalty program in Canada to give members full value for every dollar they spend on flights

Accelerated earning and additional travel benefits for VIPorter Avid Travellers

Redeem for any seat across Porter’s expanding network, including points-only and cash-plus-points redemption options, with no blackout dates

Earn confirmed PorterReserve flight certificates, starting at $3,000 in annual Qualifying Spend

Head Start allows members to carry over up to $3,000 in Qualifying Spend into the next year to accelerate their Avid Traveller benefits

Over 3,000 flight routings available for redemption with Porter, Air Transat and Alaska Airlines to North American and global destinations

Embark on Your Next Journey with Exclusive Welcome Offers

To help Canadians get started on their travel rewards journey, the annual fee for all BMO VIPorter Mastercards will be waived in the first year. BMO VIPorter Mastercard customers are eligible to earn 40,000 points and a 35% base fare discount Porter flight voucher during the first year. BMO VIPorter World Elite Mastercard cardholders can receive 70,000 points, a companion pass for 100% off a Porter base fare, and $1,000 in Qualifying Spend during their first year.

To learn more about the BMO VIPorter Mastercard lineup, including other important terms and features, please visit: flyporter.com/creditcards.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter’s fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.