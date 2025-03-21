NGPL PipeCo LLC Announces Sale of Indirect Interest in NGPL Holdings LLC

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NGPL PipeCo LLC (PipeCo) today announced that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) has agreed to sell entities that hold its entire 25.0% minority interest in NGPL Holdings LLC (NGPL Holdings), PipeCo’s indirect parent company, to one or more funds controlled by ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC (ArcLight). Upon closing, ArcLight funds will hold a 62.5% interest in NGPL Holdings. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) continues to operate PipeCo’s pipeline assets and holds a 37.5% interest in NGPL Holdings. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America LLC (NGPL), an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of NGPL Holdings and PipeCo, is the largest transporter of natural gas into the high-demand Chicago-area market as well as one of the largest interstate pipeline systems in the country. It is also a major transporter of natural gas to large liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities and other markets located on the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast. NGPL has approximately 9,100 miles of pipeline, more than 1 million compression horsepower and 288 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage. NGPL provides its customers access to all major natural gas supply basins directly and through its numerous interconnects with intrastate and interstate pipeline systems.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management. For more information, go to https://brookfield.com.

About ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC

ArcLight is a leading infrastructure investor which has been investing in critical electrification infrastructure since its founding in 2001. ArcLight has owned, controlled or operated over ~65 GW of assets and 47,000 miles of electric and gas transmission and storage infrastructure representing $80 billion of enterprise value. ArcLight has a long and proven track record of value-added investing across its core investment sectors including power, hydro, solar, wind, battery storage, electric transmission and natural gas transmission and storage infrastructure to support the growing need for power, reliability, security, and sustainability. ArcLight's team employs an operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house strategic, technical, operational, and commercial specialists, as well as the firm's ~1,900-person asset management partner. For more information, please visit www.arclight.com.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of the people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 79,000 miles of pipelines, 139 terminals, 702 Bcf of working natural gas storage capacity and have renewable natural gas production capacity of approximately 5.6 Bcf per year with an additional 0.8 Bcf in development. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, renewable fuels and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities, including gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, chemicals, metals, petroleum coke, and ethanol and other renewable fuels and feedstocks. Learn more about our work advancing energy solutions on the lower carbon initiatives page at www.kindermorgan.com.

Important Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements. Generally, the words “expects,” “believes,” anticipates,” “plans,” “will,” “shall,” “estimates,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements in this news release include express or implied statements concerning the proposed transaction, including the parties’ ability to satisfy customary conditions to closing and the anticipated timing of closing. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, based on information currently available to them. Although PipeCo believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance as to when or if any forward-looking statements will materialize. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements include the ability of the parties to satisfy customary conditions to closing of the transaction. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and except to the extent required by law, PipeCo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or other factors. Because of these risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.