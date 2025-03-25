True Partners with Ascent to Enrich Talent Advisory and Assessment Solutions

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True, the only tech and data-first global executive talent platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with Ascent Leadership Networks, LLC, a leading strategic advisory firm and provider of executive assessment and development solutions. Last year, True launched a suite of advisory and assessment services, True Advisory, combining their best-in-class data, advanced technology, and deep industry expertise to help clients de-risk talent decisions and optimize performance. As part of this new alliance, True is partnering with Ascent to introduce True View, a comprehensive flagship suite of assessments that aggregates multiple tools and data sets to provide the most dynamic, actionable talent insights.

“There’s nothing else like this in the market, and we’re honored to bring our deep expertise and distinctive solutions in to reinforce True’s unique approach to advisory,” said Steve Kelner, President and Co-Founder of Ascent Leadership Networks. “True View’s combination of deep rigor, cutting edge automation, and flexible, modular architecture offers an opportunity to provide companies with even more predictive candidate assessments, effective executive team benchmarking, and impactful group development programs,” added Kevin Steinberg, Chairman & Founder of Ascent.

Ascent’s proprietary assessment methodology, development and experiential learning solutions will be a powerful addition to True Advisory’s existing capabilities. The Ascent team’s in-depth understanding of executive talent and search firms combined with their entrepreneurial spirit make them an ideal partner for True. A natural extension of True’s core search offering, True Advisory taps into the unmatched candidate intel and familiar high-caliber experience True clients are accustomed to.

“With this partnership between True Advisory and Ascent, clients have a trusted partner to help with their most complex talent decisions,” said Joe Riggione, co-CEO of True. “From candidate selection and succession planning to company transitions and optimizing performance, our experts invest time to understand the business and remove the guesswork in building an exceptional leadership team.”

ABOUT TRUE

True is a global talent management platform renowned for executive search excellence. The sixth largest in its industry, True leverages 10+ years of industry data, market insights, and talent lifecycle expertise to help companies make high-impact talent decisions quickly. Products and services include True Search (retained executive search), TrueBridge (advisory, interim, and fractional executive placement), Thrive (Talent CRM software), True Advance (coaching and assessment), SearchEssentials (tech-enabled hiring services), and AboveBoard (inclusive executive community). True also backs promising companies through investment brands True Equity and Vera Equity.

ABOUT ASCENT

Ascent Leadership Networks, is a strategic advisory firm that develops both individual leaders and organizations to shape the future. Ascent’s leadership development approach is uniquely transformative, combining in-depth, experiential executive learning with proprietary, world-class assessment methodologies. Through our products and services, such as assessments, custom programs, executive fellowships, coaching, and strategy & talent consulting, we help top leaders and organizations achieve meaningful impact.