Z NISMO Precision Sushi Knife: At the cutting edge of craftsmanship and performance innovation

These qualities define both the Nissan Z and the centuries-old tradition of Japanese knifemaking. To honor that shared DNA, Nissan Design America collaborated with sushi master Chef Hiroyuki “Chef Hiro” Terada and legendary knifemaker Kiryu to create the Z NISMO Precision Sushi Knife1.

From its lightning-quick shifts to the independent ignition spark timing system, the Nissan Z NISMO is engineered for peak performance. This same, relentless pursuit of excellence is reflected in the Z NISMO Precision Sushi Knife. Handmade by renowned knifemaker Kiryu in Niigata Prefecture in Japan, the 210-millimeter (8.27-inch), double-beveled blade is crafted for clean, precise cuts – just as a high-performance machine is built for optimal execution.

Crafted by a master, inspired by a legend

“I designed this knife with an image of the Z NISMO always in my head,” said Satoshi Kiryu, principal knifemaker at Kiryu. His grandfather founded the company in 1927, and for nearly five decades, he has continued that legacy of excellence.

The kiritsuke-style design was drawn by Kiryu, who laser-cut each blade with meticulous attention to detail.

“I always try to design a knife making the best use of the materials,” said Kiryu, who has been working at Kiryu for 48 years.

After the knives are cut, he quenches, tempers, grinds and polishes each one. The knife’s kuro zome (black-dyed) finish is then applied using oxide film on stainless steel. Finally, the handle is fitted and the knife is sharpened to perfection.

“Sharpening is the step in the process that demands the most attention – you must balance the amount of steel on each side of the blade. If not balanced, the blade is not symmetrical,” Kiryu said.

When Nissan began seeking a partner in the knife project, Kiryu stood out – not just for his reputation and expertise, but because of his passion for the Z-car. To him, the project is personal.

“When I was a kid, the Fairlady Z was my favorite car, especially the 240Z. It was such a cool-looking car,” he said. “Today, we have a new Z that reminds me of the first Z’s design. When Nissan approached me for this project, I was so happy.”

The knife design is a direct reflection of Z NISMO’s unmistakable aesthetic. Crisp lines conjure images of Z’s iconic silhouette, mirroring the katana (samurai sword)-inspired silver roof accent that emphasizes the car’s side profile. The striking red spacer on the buffalo horn handle reflects the unmistakable red accents exclusive to the NISMO edition’s bodywork.

“I was constantly thinking of the side view of the Z when I was making the knife,” Kiryu said. “The knife’s top edge is designed to look sharp, with no excess metal.”

A tool for serious chefs

Few understand the importance of a high-quality sushi knife like Chef Hiro, a fellow longtime Nissan fan. Having amassed over 2 million YouTube subscribers for his adventurous sushi creations, the Miami-based chef relies on the finest instruments for his craft. When working with Nissan designers and Kiryu, Chef Hiro emphasized the importance of creating a blade specifically crafted for preparing sushi – not a typical multipurpose kitchen knife. Much like Z NISMO, the knife’s performance needed to be paramount.

“A chef is only as good as their knife,” he said. “A handcrafted kiritsuke-style knife like this one allows us to elevate our craft to the highest level possible. Whether you’re a professional chef or a passionate home cook, you’ll immediately feel the quality in your hand.”

Limited to 240 examples – a tribute to the original 240Z – each Z NISMO Precision Sushi Knife is individually marked, with the blade number engraved in red. Owners will also find the Z logo, Chef Hiro’s signature and Kiryu’s insignia.

Each knife arrives in a black-lacquered box designed as part of the unique collaboration between Nissan Design America, Chef Hiro and Kiryu. Outside, the box is marked with the Nissan logo alongside Chef Hiro’s name. Inside the lid, six generations of Z logos are printed – going back to the first model’s 1969 debut.

“The knife embodies the essence of Z NISMO,” said David Woodhouse, vice president of Nissan Design America. “It’s sleek, refined and carefully crafted for performance.”

Innovation is in Nissan’s DNA. Much like the new Z was shaped through global collaboration, this knife was refined across continents, melding traditional Japanese craftsmanship with modern Nissan design to create something truly unique.

The Z NISMO Precision Sushi Knife is available for a limited time, priced at $300.23—a subtle nod to Nissan’s racing heritage. To celebrate the cultural collaboration at the heart of this project, Nissan will make a contribution to the Japan-America Society of Tennessee.

The knife is exclusively available to order on the NISMO Parts website.

1 Warning! The Z NISMO Precision Sushi Knife contains an extremely sharp blade that is dangerous and may cause serious bodily injury if not used properly. Please use with extreme caution and care. Nissan North America, Inc. is not liable for any injuries or other damages that may be caused by use, misuse, or abuse of the knife.