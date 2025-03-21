Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Deepens Commitment to Clean Water Initiatives in Honor of World Water Day

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of World Water Day on March 22, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions reaffirms its unwavering dedication to addressing the global water crisis through its partnership with charity: water. The company has committed $50 million to bring clean, safe and sustainable drinking water to one million people in Africa. To date, Kalahari has donated nearly $7 million, funding over 620 water projects across nine countries and serving more than 167,000 individuals.

World Water Day, established by the United Nations in 1993, is observed annually on March 22 to highlight the importance of freshwater and advocate for sustainable management of water resources. Each year, the day focuses on specific aspects of clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, aiming to inspire people worldwide to learn more about the global water crisis and take action to make a difference.

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions believes that access to clean water is a fundamental human right and essential for healthy communities. In partnership with charity: water, Kalahari has embarked on a mission to provide clean drinking water to one million people in Africa. This commitment stems from the understanding that access to clean water significantly impacts health, education and economic opportunities.

Through its substantial contributions, Kalahari has funded over 620 water projects in nine African countries, directly benefiting more than 167,000 people. These projects have led to remarkable transformations within communities, including health improvements, educational advancements and economic empowerment. Access to clean water has significantly reduced the prevalence of waterborne diseases, allowed children to attend school regularly and enabled women to engage in income-generating activities that contribute to economic stability.

Kalahari’s dedication to the cause extends beyond financial support. The company actively engages guests and communities through various initiatives to raise awareness and encourage participation, including the Gallery Wall, Water Walk and Kalahari Pond experiences. These interactive exhibits foster a deeper connection to the cause among guests and inspire them to take action.

Looking ahead, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions remains steadfast in its mission to provide clean water to one million people in Africa. The company continues to work closely with charity: water to identify communities in need and implement sustainable water solutions. By addressing the global water crisis, Kalahari aims to create lasting change that empowers individuals and strengthens communities.

In honor of World Water Day, Kalahari invites guests, partners and the public to join the mission to end the water crisis. Contributions can be made directly to charity: water, and guests can participate in Kalahari’s on-site experiences to learn more and help spread awareness. To learn more about Kalahari’s contributions and how to donate, visit https://www.kalahariresorts.com/charity-water/.

About Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, Round Rock, Texas, and opening soon in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, deliver a beyond-expectations waterpark resort and conference experience all under one roof. The African-inspired Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, are home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks. Todd and Shari Nelson, the founders of Kalahari Resorts, were honored with an induction into the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame in 2023. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms and suites, the full-service Spa Kalahari, a fun-filled family entertainment center, on-site signature restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art convention center. For more information, members of the media are encouraged to visit kalaharimedia.com.

About charity: water

charity: water is a nonprofit organization bringing clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries. Since 2006, charity: water has funded over 184,000 water projects in 29 countries, providing clean water to more than 20 million people. The organization works with local partners to implement sustainable, community-owned water solutions. For more information, visit www.charitywater.org.