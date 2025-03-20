Sagard Real Estate Expands Multifamily Portfolio with Acquisition of Grande Oaks in Roswell, GA

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagard Real Estate, a leading real estate investment firm, today announced the acquisition of Grande Oaks, a 270-unit garden-style apartment community located in Roswell, Georgia. The acquisition further strengthens Sagard Real Estate’s footprint in the Southeast, reinforcing its commitment to investing in strategically located properties that offer strong growth potential and long-term value creation.

Built in 1996, Grande Oaks spans over 311,000 rentable square feet across 11 residential buildings on a 19-acre site. The community features a well-rounded amenity package, including a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, grill and picnic area, children’s playground, car wash, and pet-friendly facilities such as a dog park and pet wash station.

“We're excited to add Grande Oaks to our portfolio, aligning with our strategy of investing in well-positioned assets in high-growth markets,” said Matt DiVito, Director of Acquisitions at Sagard Real Estate. “Roswell’s top-rated schools, vibrant downtown, and proximity to major employment centers make it an attractive location for residents, and we look forward to enhancing the property’s appeal through strategic renovations.”

Grande Oaks is situated in a prime location just two miles from historic downtown Roswell, a hub for dining, retail, and entertainment that attracts over two million visitors per year. The property benefits from its proximity to quality public and private schools, access to major grocers and retailers, and outdoor recreation, including the Roswell Riverwalk and the Chattahoochee River National Park. Its location along GA 400 provides residents with seamless connectivity to major employment centers in Alpharetta’s Tech Corridor and metro Atlanta.

Sagard Real Estate plans to execute a value-add renovation program, including upgrading 121 classic units, installing in-unit laundry, enhancing common areas, and refreshing amenities. This acquisition aligns with Sagard Real Estate’s broader strategy of investing in high-quality assets in dynamic markets, leveraging strategic capital improvements to drive long-term value for residents and investors alike. The investment was made in partnership with McCann Realty Partners and Pegasus Residential. This is the second property managed by Pegasus Residential on behalf of Sagard Real Estate.

About Sagard Real Estate

Sagard Real Estate is a real estate investment advisor and operator providing investment management services throughout the U.S., including portfolio management, acquisitions, asset management, development, and property management for investors. With $5.2 billion in assets under management, Sagard Real Estate offers commercial real estate investment strategies through separate accounts and commingled funds. Founded in 1997, the firm is headquartered in Denver and maintains regional investment offices in New York City, Charlotte, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco metro areas. Sagard Real Estate is a part of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm. For more information, visit www.sagard.com/realestate or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with over US$27B under management, 150 portfolio companies, and 400 professionals. We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value-creation experts. Our firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.sagard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential, a wholly owned subsidiary of McCann Realty Partners, is a dynamic, full-service multifamily management company offering an innovative and personalized approach to apartment management and real estate services, including Construction Management, Technology Innovation, Marketing, Branding, Operations, Lease-Up, and Renovations. Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Pegasus Residential is a NMHC Top 50 Manager with more than 44,000 units across 164 multifamily communities across Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, and Oklahoma. This partnership reflects Pegasus Residentials’ continued expansion in the Southeast and its commitment to delivering exceptional property management services. For more information, visit PegasusResidential.com or McCannRealty.com.