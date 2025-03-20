DataRobot Launches New AI Application Suites for Finance and Supply Chain Operations for SAP

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataRobot, the provider of AI that makes business sense, today launched AI application suites for finance and supply chain operations with SAP, built to seamlessly integrate AI into customer environments and business processes. The new AI suites enable AI teams to rapidly implement AI, securely utilize business data, and accelerate the delivery of AI solutions where and how business users need to work.

DataRobot AI application suites are designed to take full advantage of SAP business context and are fully customizable, pre-built, and pre-configured for SAP solutions, empowering AI teams to rapidly deliver tailored line-of-business AI solutions without additional infrastructure or manually-intensive CI/CD pipelines. These application suites take advantage of the rich business data across the SAP solution landscape, including SAP S/4HANA, SAP Datasphere, SAP Integrated Business Planning (SAP IBP), and SAP Ariba solutions, ensuring organizations gain AI-driven insights within existing workflows.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with SAP as an AI partner. Together, we are addressing the two biggest challenges we hear from AI teams: how to build the most meaningful AI use cases for specific business roles, and how to quickly integrate these AI solutions into business processes. With our new AI application suites for SAP, we have all the business logic, AI logic, observability, governance, and deployment blueprints built in, freeing up AI teams to focus on fine-tuning and customizing applications to meet their business needs," said Venky Veeraraghavan, Chief Product Officer at DataRobot.

In SAP’s recent launch of the SAP Business Data Cloud solution — a fully managed SaaS solution that unifies and governs SAP data and analytics — it was announced that DataRobot will be among the first partners to deliver insight apps on SAP Business Data Cloud. These AI applications will be available as insight apps on SAP Business Data Cloud, leveraging its core services, data products, AI-driven insights, and real-time analytics to enhance decision-making for all SAP customers. DataRobot AI applications — along with the data integrations, business logic, and models — are the foundational tools for line-of-business and industry insight apps, built with DataRobot.

"Our expanded partnership with DataRobot will bring AI-powered insight apps to SAP customers across industries and lines of business—enabling them to rapidly adopt AI, enhance decision-making, optimize operations, and drive business transformation at scale. Together, we are empowering organizations across industries to accelerate AI adoption and achieve real business impact with enterprise-grade AI solutions," said Irfan Khan, President and Chief Product Officer for SAP Data and Analytics.

Finance AI App Suite

The DataRobot Finance AI App Suite for SAP enables finance teams to leverage data from the SAP S/4HANA (Finance and Treasury) and SAP Analytics Cloud solutions and apply advanced AI logic to deliver real-time financial insights that improve forecasting and profitability, and reduce risk. The suite includes AI apps for:

Cash flow management

Revenue forecasting

Fraud and anomaly detection

Budget and cost variance analysis

Customers, including King’s Hawaiian, are using DataRobot AI apps to optimize cash flow forecasting and demand planning.

“We used to run forecasting once a year with minor monthly changes. Now, we are constantly re-forecasting and all those decisions come right out of DataRobot, with 96% accuracy. That feeds our production plan, our finance team, and everything else,” said Ray Fager, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at King’s Hawaiian.

Supply Chain and Operations AI App Suite

The DataRobot Supply Chain and Operations AI App Suite for SAP leverages data from SAP IBP, SAP Ariba, and SAP S/4HANA to enhance demand planning, lead time estimation, workforce planning, and inventory management — helping companies reduce stockouts, optimize logistics, and align production with demand for cost savings and operational efficiency. The suite includes AI apps for:

Demand planning

Lead time estimation and late shipments

Workforce planning

Inventory management

About DataRobot

DataRobot delivers AI that maximizes impact and minimizes business risk. Our platform and applications integrate into core business processes so teams can develop, deliver, and govern AI at scale. DataRobot empowers practitioners to deliver predictive and generative AI, and enables leaders to secure their AI assets. Organizations worldwide rely on DataRobot for AI that makes sense for their business — today and in the future. For more information, visit our website and connect with us on LinkedIn.