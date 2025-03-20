Education Workers in Calgary, Sturgeon Accept Settlements

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two more CUPE locals have voted to accept tentative agreements, ending strikes at the Calgary Catholic and Sturgeon School Divisions.

CUPE 520 members at the Calgary Catholic School Division voted 93% to accept their settlement. CUPE 4625 members at Sturgeon School Division voted 80% in favour. Return to work is scheduled for Monday at Calgary Catholic schools and March 31 at Sturgeon schools.

There is now only one group of striking education support workers left to ratify an agreement. CUPE Local 5040 members will vote tomorrow on their settlement with the Foothills School Division.

:clc/cope 491