Culver CityBus Deploys Automated Enforcement to Improve Transit Reliability and Road Safety with Hayden AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Culver CityBus has launched an automated enforcement program using Hayden AI’s advanced perception technology to keep shared bus/bike lanes and bus stops clear, improve public transit reliability, and enhance road safety. This marks Hayden AI’s fourth enforcement program in California and underscores the growing adoption of technology-driven solutions to improve urban mobility.

A 60-day warning period begins today across all Culver CityBus routes. Starting May 19, vehicles illegally parked in bus lanes, bike lanes, or bus stops will be subject to citations mailed to registered owners.

Improving Transit Efficiency and Safer Streets

"Fast, reliable public transit is critical to the economic and social vitality of our cities," said Lisa Schule, Executive Chairwoman of Hayden AI. "By keeping bus and bike lanes clear, our technology helps reduce travel times, improve on-time performance, and enhance safety for all road users. We are proud to support Culver City in its commitment to creating a more efficient and accessible transportation network."

“Keeping dedicated transit zones clear for everyone who chooses to ride public transit or utilize the shared bike lane is essential to making Culver City safe and accessible,” said Mayor Dan O’Brien, Culver City. “We’re excited to deploy proven technology solutions that will help improve longstanding problems created by parking violations in our bike and bus lanes and bus stops.”

Creating a More Reliable and Accessible Transit System

Automated enforcement will help ensure transit services remain efficient by reducing delays caused by parking violations in transit zones and improving bus reliability, making public transportation a faster and more predictable option for riders. By keeping dedicated bus/bike lanes unobstructed, the program also improves conditions for cyclists and pedestrians, preventing unsafe situations where people riding bikes are forced into vehicle traffic. Additionally, it removes obstacles at bus stops, allowing for smooth and safe boarding, particularly for riders who rely on wheelchair ramps or other accessibility features.

Proven Impact in Major Cities

Hayden AI’s technology has already been successfully deployed in New York City, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and Oakland, where it has led to increased bus speeds, greater transit reliability, and safer streets. The enforcement program has also helped reduce illegal parking violations over time, demonstrating its effectiveness in changing driver behavior and improving traffic flow. Now, Culver City joins these cities in taking a proactive step toward a safer, faster, and more accessible transit system and a safer road network.

About Hayden AI: At Hayden AI, we’re pioneering real world problem solving powered by AI. Cities use our mobile perception system to speed up transit and make streets safer. Learn more at www.hayden.ai