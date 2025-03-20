Reltio Announces Integration with Alation to Power Agentic AI with Timely, Trusted Data and Simplify Data Governance

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reltio®, a leader in AI-powered data unification and management, introduced Reltio Integration with Alation today. This integration provides joint customers with the trusted, unified data foundation necessary to fuel their AI solutions with simplified data governance and high data quality.

AI initiatives are top of mind for many enterprises, but poor data quality, inconsistent business terminology, and weak governance can pose major barriers to the effectiveness of AI agents and business-critical applications and services. The out-of-the-box integration of Reltio’s metadata with the Alation Agentic Platform enables unified data governance and easy discovery and consumption of well-governed, high-quality data by end users and AI agents.

The new integration eliminates the need for organizations to build one-off, costly, time-consuming custom integrations that stitch together several systems related to data governance. By automatically synchronizing Alation with Reltio Data Cloud’s entity, relationship, and attribute metadata, companies can now accelerate the implementation of their best-of-breed strategies and simplify data governance.

“Our collaboration with Alation is all about accelerating time-to-value of data-driven programs, such as agentic AI, for our joint customers,” said Ansh Kanwar, EVP of Product, Technology and Strategy, of Reltio. “We are excited about this integration because it allows our customers to discover, understand, and consume timely, trusted, AI-ready data to fuel key initiatives, to gain a competitive edge, and speed business outcomes.”

Other benefits and capabilities of the built-in integration include:

Real-time sync: Syncs Reltio metadata in real time and maps the data in Alation to build discoverable, ready-to-consume data products using Reltio as the source of trusted data; Integration can be scheduled for specific times or run on demand when there are metadata changes in Reltio

Syncs Reltio metadata in real time and maps the data in Alation to build discoverable, ready-to-consume data products using Reltio as the source of trusted data; Integration can be scheduled for specific times or run on demand when there are metadata changes in Reltio Data integrity: Manages deleted objects as soft deletes in Alation, ensuring data integrity

Manages deleted objects as soft deletes in Alation, ensuring data integrity Self-service: Allows for updates to the integration via the Reltio Integration Hub

Allows for updates to the integration via the Reltio Integration Hub Multiple tenants: Integrates multiple Reltio tenants into a single Alation account

"Data teams face increasing demands as data sources have proliferated and business needs have intensified with the rise of agents in the AI era. This pressure is compounded by the need to build complex custom integrations while moving at the speed of business. Alation’s integration with Reltio empowers our joint customers to accelerate time-to-value and unlock the power of unified, trusted data. Together, Alation and Reltio provide a streamlined path to data intelligence, empowering organizations to innovate and compete in today's fast-paced market," said Deepesh Chourey, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Alation.

Reltio Integration for Alation is available now on Reltio’s Multidomain MDM and Customer 360.

About Reltio

At Reltio, we believe data should accelerate the speed of business and fuel your success. Our AI-powered data unification and management offerings deliver unified, trusted data where and when it’s needed, so that enterprises can be responsive to changing business needs. Reltio Data Cloud™ encompasses our entire ecosystem of solutions, including Reltio Customer 360™, Multidomain Master Data Management (MDM), and Entity Resolution. Reltio Data Cloud unifies disparate data sources in real-time, creating a single, trusted source of truth. Leading enterprise brands across multiple industries around the globe rely on our award-winning data unification and management capabilities to improve efficiency, manage risk, and drive growth.

