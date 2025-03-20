Cognitiv Announces Expanded Collaboration With OpenAI to Support Explosive Demand for ContextGPT

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognitiv, the leading advanced performance partner powered by deep learning, today announced that they have expanded their longtime work with OpenAI, which began in March 2023. Cognitiv was one of the first adtech companies to enter into an enterprise collaboration with OpenAI and one of the earliest adopters of its APIs. Building upon OpenAI’s models, Cognitiv is delivering privacy-safe advanced contextual advertising capabilities to brands and agencies through Cognitiv’s groundbreaking product ContextGPT. In that time, the collaboration has increased significantly, with advertiser adoption of ContextGPT growing more than 10x in the last 12 months. This tremendous growth is fueled by the market’s need for new capabilities across brand-suitable contextual targeting and predictive intelligence. This new phase of collaboration further expands the scope of what Cognitiv can do with OpenAI.

“Cognitiv’s ContextGPT solution uses large language models to read and understand content, unlocking the true potential of contextually targeted advertising for the first time. Contextual advertising has always made logical sense but has been difficult to execute effectively due to the limitations of the typical approach that relies on keywords. With Cognitiv, we can create a more precise and nuanced contextual strategy and reach our audience on premium content at scale,” said Ally Zingarelli, Director of Programmatic at GroupM.

Cognitiv’s ContextGPT product combines OpenAI’s models and embeddings with Cognitiv’s proprietary models to go beyond basic contextual classification, understanding content with human-like nuance to drive both brand suitability and performance optimization. With advertisers facing growing challenges from signal deprecation, brand safety concerns, and the rise of made-for-advertising (MFA) content, investment in more advanced contextual intelligence has become critical. ContextGPT ensures brands can confidently place ads in high-quality, relevant environments while avoiding adjacency to content that does not align with their values.

Unlike legacy contextual technologies that rely on keyword blocklists or rules-based algorithms, which can lead to overblocking or underblocking, ContextGPT assesses content in full context. It identifies risk and positive suitability indicators, ensuring advertisers do not miss valuable inventory due to outdated filtering methods. Through custom brand-specific prompts, Cognitiv’s AI refines its understanding of what is suitable for each advertiser, enabling an unprecedented level of accuracy while respecting consumer privacy. ContextGPT is fully activatable as a PMP in any DSP, allowing brands to deploy contextual AI at scale.

“With this expanded collaboration, we continue to scale our product and stay at the forefront of deep learning-powered advertising. OpenAI has helped to consistently deliver the most accurate and predictive outcomes for our products and, ultimately, for our clients,” said Dr. Aaron Andalman, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder at Cognitiv. “OpenAI enables us to rapidly innovate, making ContextGPT the most accurate contextual solution on the market while accelerating the development of new products.”

ContextGPT has already proven its value in the market, recently enabling a major beverage brand to reach the elusive GenZ demographic, achieving a remarkable 23% uplift in its key performance metric. In addition, a major video game brand used ContextGPT to identify and reach high-value gamer audiences, reducing their cost-per-user-reach by 83%.

About Cognitiv

Cognitiv is the leading advanced performance partner, powered by deep learning. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology and data science since 2015 to more accurately predict consumer behavior and understand nuance, Cognitiv enables brands to connect with their customers in more precise, relevant, impactful moments at scale. Cognitiv’s Deep Learning Advertising Platform provides marketers with unprecedented flexibility, activating as a Dynamic Deal run through the DSP of your choice, as a managed service DSP, or through its industry-first ContextGPT product. Cognitiv is on a mission to bring intelligence to advertising.