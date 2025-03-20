AeroShield Marks Milestone in Energy-Efficient Window Production with Creation of First Full-Size Aerogels for Entry Doors

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroShield Materials, an MIT spinout developing cutting-edge, energy-efficient products for the built environment, recently marked a pivotal advancement in the pursuit of higher-performing, energy-saving windows for residential construction. The company successfully produced transparent, super-insulating aerogel insulated glass for full-size entry doors, the first of their kind to be manufactured at such large-scale dimensions.

To deliver this breakthrough to homeowners, AeroShield is partnering with ODL, Inc., an established leader in high-quality door and doorglass solutions, to create the next generation of high-performance entry and patio door products. In a nod to the collaboration between the two companies, ODL displayed aerogel-insulated units in its exhibition booth at the 2025 NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS), which drew tens of thousands to Las Vegas last month.

“AeroShield’s partnership with ODL represents a critical step forward in commercializing our aerogel glass insulation as a game-changing solution for enhancing door and window performance,” said Dr. Elise Strobach, CEO of AeroShield. “The residential housing market is actively seeking innovative products that make entry and patio doors more energy efficient, particularly as tax incentives become more prevalent for both homeowners and builders. Using our aerogel insulation enables the final window product to surpass ENERGY STAR® performance targets without adding thickness or weight, changing the conversation about what is possible with double-pane insulating glass.”

A scientific breakthrough, AeroShield’s aerogel glass insulation is more transparent than glass and twice as insulating than the inert gases currently used to improve insulating glass performance. With this advancement, double-pane windows and doors can boost thermal efficiency while being thinner and lighter than their triple-pane glass counterparts, translating into up to 20% savings on a homeowner’s annual heating and cooling bills.

“ODL has a team dedicated to advanced engineering and a long history of incorporating innovative solutions into their window and door products. They are also a major player in Northern climates, where more energy-efficient entry doors become an even higher priority,” added Aaron Baskerville-Bridges, co-founder and vice president of operations. “In partnering with ODL, we are excited to be working with a company with a track record of bringing new products to market, one that shares our commitment to performance, sustainability, and quality.”

As part of the partnership between the two companies, ODL will complete performance testing on hundreds of the aerogel-insulated doors and windows in various sizes and dimensions, including full-view, 22” x 64” doorglass. This will support National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC) certification for aerogel-insulated products.

“For 80 years, ODL has been a leader in delivering high-quality doorglass solutions that enhance the beauty, performance, and energy efficiency of homes,” said Derek Fielding, vice president of strategic marketing and business development, ODL. “Innovation has always been at the heart of what we do, and our collaboration with AeroShield reflects our commitment to advancing technology that serves both builders and homeowners. By integrating this breakthrough into our portfolio of entry doors, doorglass, and enclosed blinds, we’re continuing to raise the bar on energy efficiency and quality without compromising on design or selection.”

The aerogel-insulated patio and entry door prototypes that are currently undergoing testing are expected to be commercially available by the end of 2026.

For more information on AeroShield, visit www.aeroshield.tech.

About AeroShield:

AeroShield is a material science company that has developed and scaled the world’s most transparent aerogels, which are super-light, super-insulating materials that are more than 95% air. Founded by one of the inventors of the material and spun out of MIT, AeroShield’s mission is to make our lives more sustainable and comfortable. To learn more, visit https://www.aeroshield.tech/.

About ODL, Inc.

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan, ODL, Inc. is a privately held, third-generation family-owned company. They offer products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Verre Select, and Robover. Product offering includes fiberglass and steel entry doors, decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; doorglass frames; custom decorative glass for windows and doors; and clear I.G.s and glass for commercial applications. With 12 manufacturing and distribution locations across the U.S., Canada, China, Mexico, and the U.K., ODL ensures a fast, reliable supply chain. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.