Podimetrics and Alivi Health Announce New Partnership to Support Diabetic Foot Health

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Podimetrics, a leading company specializing in complex diabetes solutions, has announced a new partnership with Alivi Health, a fully delegated benefit manager for clinical and non-clinical provider networks. As part of this partnership, Alivi will incorporate Podimetrics’ solution within their portfolio of specialty benefits to enhance their podiatry benefit for health plans and payors.

Podimetrics offers a virtual care solution that monitors foot health for people with diabetes through personalized support and the SmartMat™ remote monitoring device that measures temperature on the bottom of the foot. This approach helps identify risks early and prevents serious complications, such as foot ulcers, which can lead to costly amputations. The seamless solution provides continuous support for individuals with complex diabetes, ensuring timely interventions and better health outcomes.

"We are excited to partner with Alivi to help their customers close care gaps, simplify member experiences, and improve health outcomes," said Jon Bloom, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Podimetrics. "We share a commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance care delivery, making our partnership a perfect fit."

Alivi is a Benefit Management Organization (BMO) that provides clinical and non-clinical networks including Non-Emergency Medical Transportation. Alivi's integrated benefits platform makes it easy for health plans and state agencies to reduce costs, improve care quality, and address social determinants of health.

"We are excited to enhance our program offerings by adding the Podimetrics solution to our portfolio," stated Jessica Quintana, Senior Vice President of Specialty Networks Operations. "We are dedicated to providing solutions that boost membership engagement and improve the quality of care, and this partnership aligns with our mission."

About Podimetrics

Podimetrics provides a virtual care solution combining advanced remote monitoring with personalized support, empowering individuals with complex diabetes to reduce complications, lower costs, and improve outcomes. Our approach begins with diabetic foot health and addresses the broader health challenges faced by people with diabetes. At the core of our solution is the SmartMat™—a scientifically validated technology integrating clinical intelligence and real-time monitoring to detect complications before they start. By enabling timely, targeted interventions, we help payors, providers, and patients prevent serious complications, saving lives and limbs.

About Alivi Health

Alivi Health is a fully delegated benefit manager for clinical and non-clinical provider networks, including Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT). Alivi also provides end-to-end utilization management programs for many specialty clinical benefits such as Podiatry, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, ABA Therapy, Vision, and others. The solutions focus on addressing social determinants of health, enhancing the member experience, promoting member engagement, lowering healthcare costs, and creating a competitive advantage for health plans. The company offers value-based programs, including full risk capitation, along with contractually guaranteed performance standards and service levels. For more information, visit www.alivi.com, and for media inquiries, contact msawyer@weinbachgroup.com.