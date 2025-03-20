-

Calendly Teams Up With LinkedIn to Help Professionals Source More Client Opportunities

LinkedIn Premium Business subscribers can now sign up for Calendly within the networking platform to add the “Book an Appointment” button to their profile

The Calendly integration makes instant scheduling even more accessible to LinkedIn Premium Business subscribers to streamline lead sourcing and prioritize relationship-building.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calendly, the world’s most popular scheduling automation platform for businesses of all sizes, today announced an integration with LinkedIn to more seamlessly allow Premium Business subscribers to book meetings directly from their profile with the “Book an Appointment” button. The enhanced integration enables small businesses, solopreneurs, and other professionals to easily sign up for Calendly directly within LinkedIn, allowing them to grow their relationships and businesses more efficiently.

“Incorporating my Calendly link into the ‘Book an Appointment’ button on my LinkedIn profile page has improved my entire go-to-market strategy,” said Liam Darmody, founder of Liam’s Brand Stand, a personal branding and executive coaching consultancy.

Share

Today, more than 165,000 LinkedIn users feature a Calendly scheduling link within their profile. LinkedIn Premium subscribers who use a custom button average 25% more profile views.

“Expanding Calendly’s integration with LinkedIn enables millions of Premium subscribers to leverage their profile to schedule meetings and move their businesses forward,” said Naren Raghavan, Vice President of Product at Calendly. “We help our users build strong relationships through every interaction, and with today's launch, we are making it significantly easier for people to connect. We’re helping small businesses and solopreneurs take engagement to the next level by turning profile views into conversations, and ultimately driving more business opportunities.”

Both LinkedIn and Calendly are essential tools for client engagement, especially for solopreneurs, recruiters, and small business leaders who rely on social selling – 78% of social sellers outperform peers who don’t use social media during the sales cycle according to LinkedIn. By connecting Calendly and LinkedIn, subscribers eliminate the need to toggle between workplace apps and browsers, freeing up more time to improve essential relationships. With Calendly, busy professionals can take a hands-off approach to managing their schedule, meetings are confirmed instantly and added to their calendar, and reminders are sent automatically to increase attendance.

“Incorporating my Calendly link into the ‘Book an Appointment’ button on my LinkedIn profile page has improved my entire go-to-market strategy,” said Liam Darmody, founder of Liam’s Brand Stand, a personal branding and executive coaching consultancy. “The fact that a prospective client doesn't need to message me to book a meeting, and can instead schedule at their convenience, makes inbound lead sourcing a much more efficient and effective process. The Calendly-powered LinkedIn button works on my behalf and has allowed me to book nearly 200 new business meetings since I added it to my profile.”

“LinkedIn is my digital storefront, and with the ‘Book an Appointment’ button with Calendly now integrated directly into my profile, scheduling a meeting is effortless—no extra steps, no separate website," said Corrina Owens, Founder and GTM Advisor. “Over 90% of my sales meetings come from people who’ve never messaged me; they’ve been quietly following my content, and when they’re ready, they book a time directly. This type of frictionless experience is something buyers have come to expect as table stakes.”

The announcement builds on Calendly and LinkedIn’s existing partnership. The Calendly browser extension offers LinkedIn users one-click access to the scheduling platform from LinkedIn Messaging and InMail.

“Since launching custom buttons, personalized call to action links on your profile, we’ve been encouraged to see subscribers more than double their leads,” says Ora Levit, Vice President of Product at LinkedIn. “Now with Calendly we're making it easier than ever to connect with those prospective leads.”

For more information, visit the Calendly Help Center and read our blog post.

About Calendly

Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations create better meeting experiences by simplifying complex scheduling scenarios. Our easy-to-use platform leverages intelligence, security, and 100+ integrations with the best technology, including Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Microsoft, and more. Today, more than 20 million users across 230+ countries use Calendly to drive business outcomes and create more productive relationships. Learn more at www.calendly.com.

Contacts

Samantha Bosio
media@calendly.com

Industry:

Calendly

Release Summary
Calendly announced an integration with LinkedIn to seamlessly allow Premium Business subscribers to sign up and book meetings from their profile.
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#Calendly
#LinkedIn

Contacts

Samantha Bosio
media@calendly.com

Social Media Profiles
Calendly Instagram
Calendly LinkedIn
Calendly X
Calendly YouTube
More News From Calendly

Report: Calendly’s State of Meetings 2024 shows workers want more meetings – as long as they’re good meetings

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calendly, the only centralized scheduling automation platform built for scaling across the organization, today released its second annual report, The State of Meetings. It uncovers how internal and external meetings shape productivity, decision-making, and collaboration across industries, roles and generations, and outlines strategies for making meetings more effective in today’s hybrid work environment. Surprisingly, 81% of respondents think more (productive) meetings...

Calendly Increases Productivity, Improves Client Satisfaction for Professional Services Firms

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calendly, the platform helping individuals and teams schedule more productive external meetings and achieve faster business growth, today announced increased interest in scheduling automation from the professional services industry. In April 2024, the company saw a 34% year-over-year increase in professional services signups. Today, professional services firms spanning legal, consulting, staffing, and accounting use Calendly to increase billable hours, provide a better...

Calendly Delivers New Web Browser Extension to Enhance Meeting Workflows

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calendly, the only centralized scheduling automation platform built for scaling across the organization, today announced a new web browser extension to help customers work smarter and more efficiently. Customers can instantly book their next meeting or make changes to one already scheduled, schedule a meeting on behalf of others, and keep track of meeting contacts–all from wherever they’re already working online. Today’s workers switch between workplace applications an...
Back to Newsroom