Calendly Teams Up With LinkedIn to Help Professionals Source More Client Opportunities

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calendly, the world’s most popular scheduling automation platform for businesses of all sizes, today announced an integration with LinkedIn to more seamlessly allow Premium Business subscribers to book meetings directly from their profile with the “Book an Appointment” button. The enhanced integration enables small businesses, solopreneurs, and other professionals to easily sign up for Calendly directly within LinkedIn, allowing them to grow their relationships and businesses more efficiently.

Today, more than 165,000 LinkedIn users feature a Calendly scheduling link within their profile. LinkedIn Premium subscribers who use a custom button average 25% more profile views.

“Expanding Calendly’s integration with LinkedIn enables millions of Premium subscribers to leverage their profile to schedule meetings and move their businesses forward,” said Naren Raghavan, Vice President of Product at Calendly. “We help our users build strong relationships through every interaction, and with today's launch, we are making it significantly easier for people to connect. We’re helping small businesses and solopreneurs take engagement to the next level by turning profile views into conversations, and ultimately driving more business opportunities.”

Both LinkedIn and Calendly are essential tools for client engagement, especially for solopreneurs, recruiters, and small business leaders who rely on social selling – 78% of social sellers outperform peers who don’t use social media during the sales cycle according to LinkedIn. By connecting Calendly and LinkedIn, subscribers eliminate the need to toggle between workplace apps and browsers, freeing up more time to improve essential relationships. With Calendly, busy professionals can take a hands-off approach to managing their schedule, meetings are confirmed instantly and added to their calendar, and reminders are sent automatically to increase attendance.

“Incorporating my Calendly link into the ‘Book an Appointment’ button on my LinkedIn profile page has improved my entire go-to-market strategy,” said Liam Darmody, founder of Liam’s Brand Stand, a personal branding and executive coaching consultancy. “The fact that a prospective client doesn't need to message me to book a meeting, and can instead schedule at their convenience, makes inbound lead sourcing a much more efficient and effective process. The Calendly-powered LinkedIn button works on my behalf and has allowed me to book nearly 200 new business meetings since I added it to my profile.”

“LinkedIn is my digital storefront, and with the ‘Book an Appointment’ button with Calendly now integrated directly into my profile, scheduling a meeting is effortless—no extra steps, no separate website," said Corrina Owens, Founder and GTM Advisor. “Over 90% of my sales meetings come from people who’ve never messaged me; they’ve been quietly following my content, and when they’re ready, they book a time directly. This type of frictionless experience is something buyers have come to expect as table stakes.”

The announcement builds on Calendly and LinkedIn’s existing partnership. The Calendly browser extension offers LinkedIn users one-click access to the scheduling platform from LinkedIn Messaging and InMail.

“Since launching custom buttons, personalized call to action links on your profile, we’ve been encouraged to see subscribers more than double their leads,” says Ora Levit, Vice President of Product at LinkedIn. “Now with Calendly we're making it easier than ever to connect with those prospective leads.”

About Calendly

Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations create better meeting experiences by simplifying complex scheduling scenarios. Our easy-to-use platform leverages intelligence, security, and 100+ integrations with the best technology, including Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Microsoft, and more. Today, more than 20 million users across 230+ countries use Calendly to drive business outcomes and create more productive relationships. Learn more at www.calendly.com.