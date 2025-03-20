Cizzle Brands Lands Title Sponsorship for the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) (the “Company” or “Cizzle Brands”), is pleased to announce that its flagship brand CWENCH Hydration™ is gaining further prominence in Canadian athletics through a five-year title sponsorship agreement of the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games, a three-day NBA-sanctioned event for Canadian male and female senior high school basketball players taking place on Friday, April 4, 2025 and Saturday, April 5, 2025. The event will be broadcast across Canada on TSN, and will have pre-promotion during the network’s coverage of the NCAA® March Madness® tournaments this month.

In addition to title sponsorship of the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games, the five-year agreement provides Cizzle Brands with comprehensive sponsorship rights for the promotion of its brands. This includes the naming rights for the event, naming rights for the CWENCH Player of the Game, the CWENCH logo appearing on all players’ jerseys, commercial spots during the national broadcast on TSN, bench rights and exclusivity in the hydration category.

Also, as part the event, all of the athletes will take part in clinical sweat-testing trials to measure the impact that CWENCH Hydration™ has on performance.

Supporting grassroots sports initiatives in Canada is core to Cizzle Brands’ ethos as a company, and has proven to be especially impactful for the early-stage growth of CWENCH Hydration™ in the North American marketplace. In addition to Cizzle Brands’ recently announced sponsorship of the CWENCH All Canadian Volleyball Games, CWENCH also sponsors 500 youth hockey teams in Canada, representing over 12,000 youth hockey players. Last year, Cizzle Brands also obtained a sponsorship deal with Canlan Sports for a major four-rink hockey complex in the Toronto area, which is now named CWENCH Centre - A Canlan Sports Community. These efforts have contributed to driving strong demand for CWENCH Hydration™, with many of its leading retail and distribution partners re-ordering product at a fast pace, as further detailed in the Company’s March 6, 2025 press release.

The CWENCH All Canadian Games will feature the top 24 senior male and female Canadian high school basketball players as selected by a committee including provincial and national representatives, clubs, coaches, scouts, and media from across the country. At the Athlete Institute in Orangeville, Ontario (near Toronto), participants engage in a series of activities over three days. These activities include on-and-off court training, practices and scrimmages in front of NBA personnel, a 3-Point Shootout, a Slam Dunk Competition, and Boys and Girls games. As an NBA-sanctioned event, the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games attract representation from the majority of the National Basketball Association's organizations.

More information about the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games can be found on the event’s website: https://www.cwenchallcanadian.com.

Cizzle Brands’ Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer John Celenza commented, “We are delighted to sponsor the CWENCH All Canadian Basketball Games. The impact that this event has had on Canadians coast-to-coast is staggering. From a brand recognition standpoint, it will be instrumental to our continued growth and, as an organization, we take great pride in supporting grassroots athletics across Canada. The CWENCH All-Canadian Games will be a key catalyst for the continued growth of CWENCH Hydration™.”

Jesse Tipping, CEO of the Athlete Institute Ltd., which is organizing games, added: “Cizzle Brands is an incredible Canadian company that puts the needs and health of young athletes at the forefront. I am proud to have CWENCH Hydration™ be the title sponsor for the games and look forward to our future together.”

“As the Official Broadcaster of the CWENCH All Canadian Games, it’s an honour for TSN to shine the spotlight on Canada’s emerging young basketball players,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “Canadian players are making a massive impact on the sport at all levels, and the CWENCH All Canadian Games are a key stepping stone, ensuring the next generation has a national platform to showcase their talents for fans.”

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

For more information about the CWENCH All Canadian Games, please visit: https://www.cwenchallcanadian.com

