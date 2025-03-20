Swiss Virtual Clinic uniquely designed for Cataract Surgery

NEUCHÂTEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--If you or someone you know is dealing with cataract surgery, sorting through the sheer volume of information can be overwhelming. Reliable details aren’t always easy to find, which is exactly why the Swiss Virtual Clinic was created by Swiss Advanced Vision (SAV-IOL SA). This first-of-its-kind online platform offers tailored access for both patients and eyecare professionals, making it simpler than ever to access the right information in one place.

Cataract surgery is one of the most common eye procedures, yet for many patients, it still feels like a mystery. The Swiss Virtual Clinic makes things clearer with an easy-to-use interface that explains the procedure, potential concerns, and what to expect - all for free on sav-iol.com.

For eyecare professionals, keeping up with the latest in cataract surgery can be a challenge. From available tools to technical queries, finding information takes time - time that could be better spent focusing on patients. The newly launched Swiss Virtual Clinic offers a dedicated section, packed with valuable resources to support their work. And the best part? It’s designed to be intuitive and regularly updated so professionals can find exactly what they need when they need it. Since this pro section contains specialized medical content, users will need to register to ensure that only experts in the field can engage with the materials.

This launch is a major evolution and reinforces SAV-IOL’s portfolio built on innovation, quality, and precision. “And it marks just the beginning. More features are already in the pipeline as we continue adapting to the evolving needs of ophthalmic surgeons and their patients,” says Alexandre Pascarella, CEO of Swiss Advanced Vision.

If you’re an eyecare professional looking to save time and streamline your practice, now’s the perfect moment to join the Swiss Virtual Clinic. Subscriptions are open on sav-iol.com! For those attending the APAO Congress this year, there’s an opportunity to experience exclusive insights firsthand. From 3rd to 6th April, Swiss Advanced Vision will be showcasing the latest innovation at its booth in New Delhi.

Since 2009, SAV-IOL develops and markets advanced EDOF IOLs globally. Its LUCIDIS and EDEN lenses, powered by Instant Focus technology, provide continuous vision from near to intermediate and far distances.

The Swiss Virtual Clinic opens the door to brand new tailored services accompanying surgeons and their medical teams as well as patients to approach cataract surgery in a truly disruptive way.