Formic Joins New American Industrial Alliance, Working Alongside Palantir, Dirac, and More to Restore U.S. Manufacturing Capacity

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Formic, a Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) automation provider for U.S. manufacturers, announced it has joined the New American Industrial Alliance (NAIA) to further its mission to revitalize the U.S. manufacturing sector through more accessible automation and workforce training initiatives. NAIA is a multi-sector trade association comprised of builders, investors, and policymakers focused on reindustrialization by restoring manufacturing capacity and strengthening national security in America.

“The key to modernizing U.S. manufacturing isn’t only in breakthrough technology — that’s only the first step — it’s driving widespread accessibility and adoption of robotics and continued investment in building a skilled workforce to operate it,” said Saman Farid, Formic’s Founder and CEO. “NAIA’s commitment to create more manufacturing jobs and push the U.S. to make up a greater share of global manufacturing production aligns perfectly with Formic’s mission and goals.”

By joining NAIA, Formic will work alongside other innovators like Dirac, Palantir, and Atomic Industries to further the advancement of U.S. manufacturing and workforce development. Formic has already trained over 1,000 employees at factories across the U.S. that have deployed Formic robots, transitioning workers who once packed and stacked boxes to operate automation systems and focus on more dynamic business tasks. Through upskilling employees, Formic is creating vertical career trajectories across the manufacturing sector and improving facility ergonomics, while driving productivity, safety, and quality improvement.

“We joined NAIA to work alongside companies like Formic who have priorities that extend beyond pure business profitability and goals but speak to a greater need to grow the current U.S. manufacturing sector,” said Filip Aronshtein, Founder and CEO of Dirac. “Stabilizing and scaling our national capabilities around energy, manufacturing, and supply chain will ensure our ability to respond quickly to the country’s needs now or in the future.”

By uniting with NAIA, Formic will help bolster the U.S. share of global manufacturing production from 15% to 30% by 2035 through automation accessibility. With Formic, manufacturers can rapidly and painlessly deploy essential automation on the factory floor, closing labor gaps across hard-to-fill second and third shifts, creating a workforce with 99.8% uptime, and reducing safety incidents by nearly 100%. This is a solution that’s scalable right now for all U.S. manufacturers, reflected in Formic’s 300%+ growth in 2024 and recent milestone of 250,000 production hours.

“Formic has changed the way more than 100 factories operate in the U.S. and has been a trailblazing example of how technology investments and automation will reindustrialize U.S. manufacturing,” said Austin Bishop, the CEO of NAIA. “We’re thrilled that they’ve joined forces with NAIA and know they will play a central role in achieving our goals moving forward.”

To learn more about Formic’s mission to modernize the U.S. manufacturing sector, join Farid and other NAIA leaders at Reindustrialize in Detroit, Michigan, on July 16 and 17, 2025, or contact Formic here to start modernizing your facility today.

About Formic

Formic was founded in 2020 to accelerate the accessibility of automation across American manufacturing by delivering the positive outcomes that robotic automation enables: more capacity, consistency, and reliability; less cost, downtime, and worker safety issues. Our Full Service Automation program includes 24/7 technical support, 100% maintenance coverage, and guaranteed performance rates. Our product is productivity, and our robotic systems are a consistently dependable employee in facilities struggling with ongoing labor shortages and production downtime. Learn more at formic.co or by emailing hi@formic.co.