OIP Insurtech Joins Insurity as a System Integrator Partner to Enhance Insurance Technology Implementations

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that OIP Insurtech has become a System Integrator (SI) partner, further enhancing Insurity’s capability to provide seamless implementations and improved support for P&C insurers. As an established and trusted partner, OIP Insurtech has played a critical role across Insurity’s ecosystem, from supporting R&D and professional services to powering Insurity’s AI-driven Insurity Document Intelligence solution. Now, as a SI partner, OIP offers even greater expertise to assist insurers in maximizing efficiency, accelerating implementations, and fully harnessing the power of Insurity’s solutions.

With its deep knowledge of the specialty and broader insurance markets, OIP Insurtech is uniquely positioned to help carriers, MGAs, and brokers implement Insurity’s solutions with greater speed, precision, and ease. They have extensive experience with various projects and have developed a thorough understanding of Insurity’s products and the insurance industry market. OIP Insurtech’s expertise in Insurity solutions, including Sure MGA, ConceptOne, Sure Submission Gateway, Sure Underwriting, and ClaimsXPress, ensures that insurers gain seamless connectivity, optimized workflows, and the ability to scale confidently.

"Our partnership with Insurity as a SI partner is a direct extension of our longstanding relationship as a trusted product and document intelligence partner,” said Nemanja Jokic, CTO at OIP Insurtech. “With our deep expertise in insurance system integration, a dedicated team of SI professionals with an insurance background, and an intimate knowledge of Insurity’s products, we are committed to ensuring seamless, high-impact implementations for insurers. This collaboration reinforces our shared goal of delivering best-in-class technology solutions that drive industry efficiency, accuracy, and growth."

OIP Insurtech has established a reputation for working closely with insurers to ensure that technology investments promote efficiency, innovation, and long-term business success. By expanding its partnership with OIP Insurtech, Insurity customers will benefit from faster deployments, reduced complexity, and a team that deeply understands the insurance industry and our technology.

“OIP Insurtech has been a trusted partner across various aspects of our business, and we’re excited to welcome them as an official SI partner," said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance and Chief Revenue Officer. "Their technical expertise, specialized industry knowledge, and history of working with our solutions make them a valuable asset for insurers seeking to streamline implementations and optimize their operations."

To learn more about Insurity’s partnership with OIP Insurtech, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About OIP Insurtech

OIP Insurtech is an InsurTech data and software solutions lab, with its primary offering being the flagship product, NT Extractor. This advanced solution combines AI-powered complex document understanding with the expertise of skilled insurance professionals to enable seamless data flow across the policy lifecycle. Having been in business for more than 13 years, OIP Insurtech has established itself as a trusted partner for more than 120 clients, including carriers, MGAs/MGUs, and brokers. OIP Insurtech specializes in complex PolicyOps and document understanding solutions.