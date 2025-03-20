XR and Scope3 Partner to Reduce the Carbon Footprint of Digital and Streaming TV Advertising Globally

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XR, a global technology company, today announced a new partnership with Scope3, the industry leader in decarbonizing media and advertising, to integrate advanced carbon emissions data directly into XR’s platform. This enables brands to seamlessly measure, manage and reduce the carbon impact of their digital ads, embedding sustainability into the creative distribution process, driving ESG performance and customer value.

Digital and streaming advertising contribute significantly to global carbon emissions through energy-intensive data centers, content delivery networks and inefficient workflows. A single digital ad campaign can generate approximately 70 tons of CO₂—equivalent to the annual carbon footprint of seven individuals. Estimates suggest digital advertising could account for up to 2% of global emissions.

The XR platform integrates emissions data directly into the creative workflow, providing insights into the carbon footprint of digital assets across any platform or screen. Brands can analyze emissions by campaign, platform and geography to meet environmental KPIs and align with the Global Media Sustainability Framework (GMSF).

“Our partnership with Scope3 brings unprecedented transparency to the creative workflow, enabling brands to make more sustainable choices,” said Emma Horton, Director of Impact at XR. “Data intelligence allows us to better understand the environmental impact of digital advertising and equip brands with the insights needed to measure and reduce their carbon footprint. This marks a critical step in reducing waste throughout the creative lifecycle and driving meaningful impact on a global scale.”

Carbon emissions measurement enhances the value of XRIQ—XR’s creative intelligence suite—which includes AI-driven insights for content effectiveness, representation, and now, environmental impact. These advancements in XRIQ support XR’s mission to empower brands with greater creative control, seamless connectivity and actionable intelligence—enabling them to lead responsibly and make smarter decisions that drive meaningful business impact.

“Partnerships like this are essential for driving meaningful progress in the advertising industry,” said Harvin Gupta, Head of Commercial Partnerships at Scope3. “By combining XR’s expertise in ad content delivery with Scope3’s emissions model, we’re equipping brands with the tools to measure and understand their carbon footprint in real-time, empowering the industry to make significant strides toward decarbonization.”

“This partnership between XR and Scope3 is another positive step forward to consistent measurement of greenhouse gas emissions from digital media, which will help companies more accurately benchmark their current performance, identify areas of wastage and look for opportunities for emissions reduction,” said Anthony Falco, Global Director, Ad Net Zero. “Ad Net Zero is developing the Global Media Sustainability Framework for six media channels to standardize greenhouse gas emission measurement globally and help the industry create positive change at scale.”

In addition to tracking carbon emissions, the XR platform centralizes assets and optimizes workflows, reducing redundancies in transcoding, file sharing, transfers and data storage—creating a streamlined supply path and a more sustainable creative lifecycle.

Scope3 and XR are working on an expansion into linear TV, broadening the industry's ability to measure and reduce its environmental impact across all screens.

About XR

XR is a global technology platform that integrates data across creative, media and production to maximize business value and ROI. It empowers thousands of brands, agencies, publishers and studios to create, distribute and optimize advertising on any screen worldwide. With over a billion brand assets powered by its AI-driven platform, XR also transacts over $1.5 billion in talent, crew and vendor payments. Operating in 140 countries, XR has offices across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.