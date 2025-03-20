Oklo Signs Interface Agreement with the Idaho National Laboratory and Advances Environmental Review for its First Commercial Powerhouse

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) ("Oklo"), an advanced nuclear company, announced significant milestones as part of its journey toward deploying its first commercial powerhouse in Idaho. Following the recent finalization of a Memorandum of Agreement (the “MoA”) with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Oklo has also entered into an Interface Agreement (the “IAG”) with Idaho National Laboratory (INL). This agreement aims to ensure strict adherence to environmental regulations throughout the site investigation process and reinforces Oklo's commitment to environmental stewardship throughout the project.

As part of the MoA and the IAG, Oklo worked closely with INL and DOE to prepare for site characterization fieldwork. Preparations included comprehensive cultural and biological surveys conducted in partnership with local Shoshone Bannock Tribes.

“These agreements and reviews mark progress towards constructing our first advanced fission powerhouse. We are focused on ensuring that our development processes are both efficient and sustainable,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo.

The IAG represents a key milestone in Oklo's approach to achieving regulatory and environmental benchmarks. These efforts help maintain project momentum while ensuring a timely and responsible deployment. Oklo’s proactive strategy in addressing environmental and regulatory requirements is designed to minimize potential delays and risks, keeping the project on track for its targeted construction timeline.

About Idaho National Laboratory

Battelle Energy Alliance manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy. INL is the nation's center for nuclear energy research and development, celebrating 75 years of scientific innovations in 2024. The laboratory performs research in each of DOE’s strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and the environment. For more information, visit www.inl.gov. Follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. Oklo received a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy, was awarded fuel material from Idaho National Laboratory, submitted the first advanced fission custom combined license application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and is developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.

