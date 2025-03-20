Amount Announces Integration With Q2's Digital Banking Platform

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amount, a leader in consumer and small business deposit and loan origination software solutions, today announced an integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. As part of the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, financial institutions can purchase Amount and then offer their consumer & small business credit card account opening product via the Q2 Digital Banking Platform, empowering banks and credit unions to launch and manage consumer and small business credit card programs with ease.

By automating manual tasks, enhancing risk management, and seamlessly integrating with existing systems, financial institutions can reduce processing time, minimize errors, and scale their card offerings efficiently. Meanwhile, customers and members benefit from intuitive application experiences that simplify the credit card journey, offering faster decisions, tailored offers, and secure processes. These adaptive workflows enhance satisfaction and foster lasting engagement.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator is a program through the Q2 Innovation Studio that allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 SDK to pre-integrate their technology to the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy their standardized integrations to their customers or members.

Craig Rismiller, EVP of New Products and Strategic Partnerships at Amount, shared: "We’re excited to bring enhanced benefits to Q2 clients through this seamless integration, offering a smoother and more efficient small business and consumer credit card application process. By leveraging Q2’s 360-degree view of customer data, financial institutions can make more informed risk decisions while providing a better experience for their customers and members."

Amount’s integration with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform simplifies and enhances the consumer and small business credit card application process for financial institutions. Here’s how:

Faster applications: Existing customers and members can apply for small business and consumer credit cards with pre-filled data from their authenticated Q2 accounts, reducing redundant data entry.

Seamless experience: By incorporating Q2’s data into the decisioning process, financial institutions can improve credit decision accuracy and efficiency.

Optimized operations: The integration streamlines workflows while ensuring a secure, frictionless experience for customers and members.

Single Sign-On (SSO): Q2’s SDK enables a secure, centralized SSO system, allowing users to seamlessly transition between Q2 and Amount’s Platform.

To learn more about the Q2 Innovation Studio Partner Accelerator Program, please click here.

About Amount

Amount provides a unified digital origination and decisioning platform that helps financial institutions meet the moment. Designed to scale with banks and credit unions at any stage of their digital journey, Amount delivers a seamless, digital-first experience—streamlining everything from loan origination to deposit account opening. With built-in fraud orchestration and risk management, Amount enables financial institutions to control risk across any product while optimizing performance and enhancing security. Our flexible, modular platform is backed by enterprise-grade infrastructure and compliance, allowing institutions to launch new offerings in months, not years. Amount’s clients include financial institutions collectively managing over $3.1T in assets and serving more than 50 million U.S. consumers. Learn more at www.amount.com.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, secure, data-driven digital client engagement solutions – from consumers to small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay up-to-date.