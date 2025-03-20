RunMyProcess Partners with Koral Value to Expand in LATAM

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RunMyProcess has partnered with Koral Value, a consulting firm in Colombia, to expand adoption of RunMyProcess in Latin America.

Koral Value brings 20 years of experience helping organizations with improving processes. They will now be able to also leverage RunMyProcess as a Business Orchestration and Automation Technology (BOAT) platform to support these projects.

RunMyProcess’ partnership with Koral Value underscores the commitment both organizations have to advancing workflow automation, SAP workflows integrations, and mission critical services.

Key sectors RunMyProcess and Koral Value will be looking to support with this partnership include:

Ports, Electric Energy, and Mining: These industries are embracing digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness.

These industries are embracing digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness. Financial Services: Automation is reshaping how these institutions manage risk and deliver customer value.

Automation is reshaping how these institutions manage risk and deliver customer value. Employee Benefits and Wellness: Streamlined processes contribute to better workforce management and enhanced employee satisfaction.

Streamlined processes contribute to better workforce management and enhanced employee satisfaction. Digital Transformation of Government Services: Modernizing public sector workflows is essential to improving service delivery and transparency.

“Partnering with Koral Value to expand the reach of RunMyProcess is very exciting,” explains Claudia Mirza, CEO of RunMyProcess. “First, they are already known in this space for helping organizations improve their process. Being able to bring in RunMyProcess as a technology that supports their consultancy is a great fit. In addition, being Colombian born myself, it is special to me that we found a Colombia based partner to support this expansion. At RunMyProcess, we are looking forward to seeing how this partnership can be a win-win for all parties involved.”

Edwin Morante, CEO of Koral Value agrees. “The ongoing work we do with clients means we see several opportunities to launch RunMyProcess Proofs of Concept. We are excited to get such a versatile tool into the hands of the organizations we work with. We are looking forward to setting up new workflows and automations with RunMyProcess across our existing clients and then folding RunMyProcess into new client engagements as well.”

While Koral Value is able to support RunMyProcess projects across Latin America, most likely the majority of projects will come from Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, and Argentina where Koral Value already has clients.

More About RunMyProcess:

At RunMyProcess we believe in the power of connectivity and collaboration. We see these two elements as the heartbeat that fuels the life-force of any successful organization. In an era where digital transformation is no longer a luxury but a necessity, the role of connectivity in connecting systems, and collaboration becomes critical. Our solutions are designed to build connections, remove silos, and create a unified ecosystem that fosters better communication and idea generation.

More About Koral Value:

Headquartered in Cali, Colombia, Koral Value helps enterprises improve their processes and outcomes. With 20 years of experience, Koral Value has helped clients across Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, and Argentina, particularly in the Finance, Industry, Education, and Healthcare sectors.