WEX Extends Partnership with Circle K to Drive Innovation in Fleet Management, Customer Experience

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, announced a multi-year extension of its relationship with global convenience retailer Circle K. Building on over 15 years of collaboration, this agreement aims to propel the growth of its existing business fuel card programs and to develop software customized for evolving fleet needs and customer onboarding.

Additionally, Circle K is now an accepting merchant of 10-4 by WEX, a free mobile app that provides independent truckers and small trucking companies in the U.S. with fuel discounts typically reserved for larger trucking enterprises. Circle K operates over 6,800 company-owned sites across the US. The 10-4 app is accepted at over 60% of the more than 475 of these locations that offer high-flow diesel and a quick, convenient fuel, food, and drink experience for truck drivers. Drivers can also join the Inner Circle loyalty program to receive in-store incentives when fueling up at Circle K.

“We are always looking for ways to make life a little easier for our customers, both at our pumps and on their wallets,” said Aaron Brooks, Circle K SVP Real Estate and Fuel Customer. “Now, by expanding the range of customers who can access discounts and more tech-forward options, we’re building on that payments foundation to double-down on our collective commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

This extension solidifies the collaboration between the two companies across multiple WEX business lines: North America Mobility (NAM), Over-the-Road (OTR), and Professional Services.

“This renewed agreement is a testament to the strong relationship we have built with Circle K over the years and our shared commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences,” said Brian Fournier, Americas SVP & GM, Fleet at WEX. “Deepening our technological integrations and broadening our combined efforts to expand access to discounts will provide fleet customers with greater convenience and flexibility when managing their fuel expenses.”

Nationwide Fuel Discounts

Launched in October 2024, 10-4 by WEX is a free app offering nationwide diesel discounts at a large and growing discount network of U.S.-based truck stops. Designed to provide independent owner-operators with instant savings on diesel, there are no credit checks, no applications, and no need for a physical card at the pump.

Circle K is also a participating merchant in WEX EDGE, a premier high-flow diesel fuel discount network with over 4,000 locations nationwide, where customers can save thousands of dollars annually. This comprehensive discount network provides fueling solutions coast-to-coast and in all major markets to fit the needs of over-the-road customers.

“On average, independent truckers spend approximately $50,000 on fuel every year—almost a third of their total expenses, and that’s even before anything is left over for themselves—which is why every cent matters,” said Tim Hampton, WEX senior vice president and general manager of Over-the-Road. “With these discount programs, we aim to support these important pillars of America’s economy by putting money back in their pocket with every gallon purchased – and keeping it simple so they can get back on the road quickly.”

WEX is a leader in B2B financial technology, with approximately $231 billion in total volume processed in 2024 alone. In the mobility space, more than 600,000 commercial fleet customers across the world rely on WEX technology, representing approximately 19.8 million commercial vehicles serviced globally as of 2024.

About WEX

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business. WEX has created a powerful ecosystem that offers seamlessly embedded, personalized solutions for its customers around the world. Through its rich data and specialized expertise in simplifying benefits, reimagining mobility, and paying and getting paid, WEX aims to make it easy for companies to overcome complexity and reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.wexinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits resulting from the Company’s partnership with Circle K. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “positions,” “confidence,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Forward-looking statements relate to our future plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions and are not historical facts and accordingly involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from future results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the ability of the Company and customers to realize the expected benefits of the Company’s partnership with Circle K; as well as other risks and uncertainties identified in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2025 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.