Mesa Minerals Partners, LLC Announces New Equity Commitment from NGP Royalty Partners III

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mesa Minerals Partners, LLC (“Mesa”) is pleased to announce it has raised a new equity commitment from NGP Royalty Partners III, L.P. to form Mesa Royalties IV Holdings, LLC (“Mesa IV”).

Darin Zanovich, President & CEO of Mesa, commented, “We are excited to partner again with NGP to continue our core focus of acquiring royalty assets in the Haynesville and Permian Basin. In Mesa III, we built a world class royalty asset in these basins that we will continue to manage until it has matured for exit. Additionally, the Mesa team’s multi-basin expertise and track record will allow us in this iteration to expand our acquisition footprint into new basins as well.”

“We at NGP are very excited to partner with the Mesa team again with the formation of Mesa IV,” said Patrick McWilliams, Partner at NGP. “Mesa has a unique combination of industry connectivity, technical insight, and grit which creates a consistent pipeline of mineral and royalty acquisition opportunities at good value. Mesa brings a solutions-oriented approach to commercial interactions and consistently closes win-win transactions.”

About Mesa

Mesa is a mineral and royalty acquisition company headquartered in Houston, Texas with a strategic focus on acquiring minerals and royalties in the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas as well as the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Mesa management team is led by Darin Zanovich (President & CEO), Greg Balash (COO & EVP Engineering), Michelle Massaro (CFO & EVP Finance) and Josh Wiener (EVP Land). Mesa currently owns over 22,000 net royalty acres across the Permian Basin and Haynesville Shale with interests in over 2,700 gross producing wells.

Mesa was represented in the transaction by Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

For more information about Mesa please visit www.mesamineralsllc.com

About NGP

NGP is a premier private equity firm that believes energy is essential to progress. Founded in 1988, NGP is moving energy forward by investing in innovation and empowering energy entrepreneurs in natural resources and energy transition. With over $24 billion of cumulative equity commitments, we back portfolio companies focused on responsibly solving and securing the energy needs of today and leading the way to a cleaner, more reliable, more affordable energy future. For more information, visit www.ngpenergy.com