Quai Network Integrates with Frictionless Markets to Introduce Institutional Cash Solutions and Tokenized Financial Products

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quai Network, a Layer 1 blockchain designed for scalability and decentralized innovation, today announces its integration with Frictionless Markets, a leader in institutional cash solutions and tokenized financial products. This collaboration brings regulated financial instruments on-chain, setting the stage for a Quai-yielding Money Market Fund (MMF) and opening new opportunities for institutional and decentralized finance (DeFi) participants.

“Expanding on-chain finance beyond synthetic assets requires integrating with real institutional infrastructure. Frictionless Markets provides exactly that: direct access to cash instruments designed for large-scale capital flows,” said Alan Orwick, Co-Founder of Quai Network. “Quai’s unique architecture enables us to support these integrations without compromising decentralization or scalability. This is the first step toward building deeper liquidity and more efficient markets on Quai.”

Frictionless Markets specializes in tokenized financial solutions tailored for institutional adoption. The partnership with Quai Network enables institutional capital to access decentralized markets efficiently, providing stable, yield-generating opportunities directly integrated into a scalable Proof-of-Work (PoW) ecosystem.

"By introducing our multi-currency Frictionless Institutional Deposit Tokens and US Treasury Funds, we are laying the groundwork for natively yielding instruments on Quai, seamlessly integrating stable, dollar-backed yield with energy derivative instruments powered by Quai’s Liquid Mining Tokens and the upcoming energy-backed dollar, Qi. This partnership pioneers a new paradigm, enabling institutional investors to directly capture real-world energy-yielding value on-chain, reinforcing the critical role of next-generation Proof-of-Work infrastructure in shaping the future of Institutional DeFi," said Pat Hourigan at Frictionless Markets.

The phased rollout of this initiative begins with the Quai x Frictionless Markets integration, focusing on the role of PoW networks in securing institutional DeFi, followed by a deeper exploration of the Quai-yielding MMF offering.

About Quai Network

Quai Network is reigniting the crypto revolution with the first scalable and programmable Proof-of-Work blockchain. Utilizing the innovative Proof-of-Entropy-Minima (PoEM) consensus mechanism, Quai offers unparalleled speed, efficiency, and decentralization, driving blockchain innovation at scale.

About Frictionless Markets

Frictionless Markets builds on-chain solutions that seamlessly connect traditional financial markets with blockchain technology. Specializing in institutional-grade financial instruments and tokenized cash solutions, Frictionless Markets provides innovative tools for navigating the next generation of digital finance.