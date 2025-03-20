Hallmark Launches Bold New Brand Campaign to Transform Healthcare Staffing

CHARLESTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hallmark, a leading healthcare workforce management technology company, today unveiled a groundbreaking brand campaign that creatively addresses one of healthcare’s most pressing challenges—clinical staffing shortages and the downstream impacts of clinician engagement, patient safety, and unsustainable costs.

Leveraging humor and cutting-edge generative AI technology, Hallmark’s innovative campaign vividly illustrates the dilemmas nursing executives face and demonstrates how hospitals can build stronger, more sustainable staffing strategies. The centerpiece is a series of AI-generated commercials featuring memorable visual metaphors—such as “In a Pickle,” “Hair on Fire,” and “Between a Rock and a Hard Place.” The ads humorously capture the stress and pressures nursing executives experience when struggling to fill shifts.

The campaign's tagline, “Don’t just outsource—insource,” highlights Hallmark’s unique internal-first staffing methodology, emphasizing the importance of empowering hospitals to build their own flexible internal workforce pools instead of relying on costly external contract labor.

“These lighthearted, yet impactful, ads make a powerful statement: hospitals are stuck in a frustrating, unsustainable cycle of clinical staffing, and it’s time for a smarter solution that provides the flexibility clinicians want and the internal-first prioritization healthcare leaders desperately need,” said Matt Resteghini, Chief Marketing Officer at Hallmark.

Hallmark’s Einstein II contingent labor platform seamlessly combines an Internal Resource Pool (IRP) with a Vendor Management Solution (VMS), enabling hospitals to staff internally as a priority, deploying their own flexible clinicians before turning to external agencies. By reducing reliance on expensive contract labor, hospitals achieve better cost optimization while offering their staff greater autonomy and satisfaction.

Hallmark’s 2025 Workforce Trends Survey underscores the critical need for flexible staffing solutions. The results show of 1,200 senior healthcare executives, flexibility ranked equal to, or higher than, pay in importance for attracting and retaining nurses. Additionally, 98% of executives plan to expand contingent labor options, and 92% intend to invest further in flexible staffing technologies.

Hallmark’s innovative campaign will be showcased at the AONL Conference in Boston later this month. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage through interactive experiences, such as a “Pickle Booth” photo station and CNO confession booths for nursing executives to share their most challenging staffing dilemmas.

The campaign creative was developed in conjunction with Boston-based shops Ideasicle X and Strategy by Sheehan. Explore more at: https://info.hallmarkhcs.com/insource.

About Hallmark

Hallmark offers a fully integrated SaaS platform for healthcare workforce management. Our Einstein II product streamlines the sourcing and deployment of contingent clinical labor while our Heisenberg II product automates the provider lifecycle from contracting to compensation, all with exceptional effectiveness, transparency, and cost savings. Partnered with our advanced strategies and deep expertise, Hallmark’s leading-edge technology solutions empower healthcare organizations to thrive. To learn more, visit: www.hallmarkhcs.com.