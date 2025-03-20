A+E Global Media Selects FreeWheel to Power Advertising Evolution on Heels of Its Strategic Expansion Announced at Upfronts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A+E Global Media™, a global entertainment company that offers premium programming spanning a wide range of genres across the linear and multiplatform ecosystems, including historical documentaries, biographies and pop culture, paranormal, crime and justice, movies and features, lifestyle and many others, announced they are renewing their long-term partnership with FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the multi-media advertising industry, to power the future of its ads business. Key to this renewal is the ability for A+E to easily enable audience activation for advertisers by utilizing FreeWheel’s Audience Manager.

As viewing habits evolve, A+E Global Media, home to iconic brands like A&E®, HISTORY® and Lifetime®, remains focused on providing quality content to audiences and innovative offerings for its advertising partners. Through this partnership, A+E and FreeWheel are enhancing the premium viewer experience with smarter, data-driven solutions that allow advertisers to connect with diverse audiences across A+E properties.

"At A+E, we are continually working to make sure we provide our viewers with quality content supported by a premium ad experience,” says Lee Barstow, Vice President Revenue Ops, A+E Global Media. “Through our partnership with FreeWheel, we’re enabling advertisers to deliver smarter, targeted placements across our network of content which enhances both monetization, and most importantly, audience experience.”

A key component of this expansion is A+E’s adoption of Audience Manager, the audience-enabled advertising solution that unifies audiences across devices and ad types to created targeted and scaled audiences. With real-time audience sizing, always-on ingestion and same-day forecasting and audience delivery, Audience Manager makes it more efficient than ever for A+E to deliver, at scale, the audiences' advertisers are looking to connect with.

“As the TV landscape has changed at lightning speed, A+E has always been a forward-thinking and innovative partner,” says Soo Jin Oh, Chief Commercial Officer, FreeWheel. “They offer advertisers the unique opportunity to connect with diverse audiences through data-driven strategies, and we’re thrilled to expand our partnership to power this experience.”

Through this renewed partnership, A+E and FreeWheel are reinforcing their commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions for today’s TV ecosystem. By streamlining operations, unifying audience segments for increased transparency, and enabling precision targeting, they are ensuring optimized media investments that enhance the viewer experience across devices.

During its recent 2025-2026 Upfront Presentation, A+E Global Media announced a robust slate of new content featuring marquee talent both in front of and behind the camera including David Duchovny, Ashley Judd, Wynonna Judd, Tyler Perry, Ving Rhames, Gabourey Sidibe and Henry Winkler. For a full list of A+E Global Media Upfront announcements, please visit aegm.com/news.

A+E Global Media™, a joint venture of Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst, is an innovative, multiplatform content powerhouse that reaches audiences everywhere and is comprised of some of the most popular and culturally relevant brands in media, including A&E®, Lifetime®, The HISTORY Channel™, LMN®, FYI®, Home.Made.Nation™ and VICE TV®. Our audiences extend to more than 414 million households in 200+ territories and in 40+ languages. With over 70,000 distinct assets available around the world, the company produces best-in-class content across the multiplatform landscape. A+E Global Media boasts full-scale production capabilities with A+E Studios® and A+E Factual Studios™. A+E Digital encompasses Websites, Apps, social media, short form content, AVOD offerings; and SVOD products A&E Crime Central™, HISTORY Vault® and Lifetime Movie Club™ and 60+ FAST channels from the company’s wildly popular library. A+E Global Media is headquartered in the United States, with owned & operated entities in Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and a joint venture in LATAM. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

About FreeWheel:

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.