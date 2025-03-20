PropStream Joins Forces with BeachesMLS to Streamline Lead Generation

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, PropStream, the premier real estate data and lead generation tool, announced its partnership with BeachesMLS, offering a vetted solution for its members to streamline lead generation efforts.

Our mission at PropStream is to empower real estate professionals with the best data and tools to drive success. Share

Through innovative and effective technology, essential business value, and exceptional customer service, BeachesMLS powers Southeast Florida with its robust data. BeachesMLS is a subsidiary of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® with more than 43,000 BeachesMLS subscribers equipped to sell real estate along 130 miles of pristine coastline. BeachesMLS focuses on enhancing its members' opportunities and abilities to conduct business professionally, technologically, and profitably throughout their careers. To learn more, visit BeachesMLS.com.

To become a member of BeachesMLS, call 561-585-4544 or email membership@rworld.com.

In a turbulent real estate landscape shaped by rising home costs, elevated interest rates, and low inventory levels, one thing is for certain—real estate professionals need a reliable and quick way to generate leads.

PropStream offers a flexible platform to today’s real estate professionals, allowing them to discover their own niches and build lead lists with the highest conversion chances.

BeachesMLS saw the incredible value PropStream’s data could provide its members when used alongside its exceptional and user-friendly marketplace. Because of this, PropStream’s monthly subscription and interface are conveniently available in the member dashboard, making the 7-day free trial easy to activate in one location.

Dionna Hall, CEO of BeachesMLS, stated: “At BeachesMLS, we are committed to providing our members with innovative solutions that enhance their business success. Partnering with PropStream allows us to offer a powerful lead generation tool that complements our existing resources, empowering agents to find more opportunities in today’s competitive market.”

Brian Tepfer, President of PropStream, also emphasized the value of this collaboration, stating: “Our mission at PropStream is to empower real estate professionals with the best data and tools to drive success, especially in a challenging market. We believe data accessibility and accuracy are the foundation to ensuring everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive in the industry. By partnering with BeachesMLS, we’re delivering access to innovative lead generation strategies, ensuring its members have the resources they need to stay competitive in any market condition.”

PropStream’s Head of Industry Relations, Jessica Richardson, also expressed her excitement about the partnership: "We're thrilled to partner with one of the nation’s top MLSs to bring their members best-in-class lead generation with PropStream! In today’s market, agents need a steady pipeline to maintain consistent business, and we’re here to make that easier. Our cutting-edge tools and robust datasets provide a modern, data-driven approach to finding and converting leads seamlessly."

If you’re a member of BeachesMLS and want to learn more about harnessing PropStream’s data and tools for maximum success, PropStream is hosting an exclusive, member-only webinar: Your Ultimate Guide to Getting Started with PropStream | Tutorial for Beginners. In this webinar, PropStream’s Product Specialist, Burton, will walk users through how to search your area, determine target properties, market to owners, and start selling more real estate!

Both PropStream’s team and BeachesMLS’s team are thrilled to combine their powerful platforms and capabilities to change the way real estate professionals generate new business in a challenging market.

If you’re interested in learning more about partnering with PropStream, visit our Partner Page or email us at partners@propstream.com.

About PropStream: PropStream, a Stewart Company, is the leader in multi-sourced data aggregation, allowing real estate professionals to get the most targeted leads. In business since 2006, PropStream has data for over 160 million properties nationwide. New enhancements (PropStream Intelligence) utilize the power of Predictive Real Estate Data to pave the way for new features, proprietary AI predictive analytics, and thousands of filtering combinations (including 20 Lead Lists). PropStream helps real estate professionals find the best off-market leads and market to them in the least amount of time. PropStream was acquired by Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) in November 2021 and has been named a HousingWire Tech 100 Honoree five years in a row since 2021.