Decidr Announces Strategic AI Partnership with AWS and Acceptance into APJ FasTrack Academy

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Decidr AI Industries Ltd (ASX: DAI) (“the Company”), is pleased to announce that Decidr.ai Pty Ltd (“Decidr”) has engaged in a multi-part strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) to accelerate AI-powered business transformation and the adoption of Decidr Agentic technology.

AWS will serve as Decidr’s core cloud infrastructure provider, enabling seamless AI Agent deployment, data intelligence, and process automation for businesses worldwide. This partnership will also introduce Decidr.ai’s AI Business Operating System to the AWS Marketplace, making it easier for businesses to adopt AI solutions that drive operational efficiency.

Highlights

Decidr partners with AWS , designating AWS as its core cloud provider to accelerate AI-driven business transformation.

, designating AWS as its core cloud provider to accelerate AI-driven business transformation. Decidr to launch on AWS Marketplace , expanding accessibility for businesses seeking AI-powered automation with collaboration on go-to-market activities.

, expanding accessibility for businesses seeking AI-powered automation with collaboration on go-to-market activities. Decidr selected for AWS APJ FasTrack Academy , an invite-only accelerator program designed to fast-track AWS Partners’ integration and co-sell readiness.

, an invite-only accelerator program designed to fast-track AWS Partners’ integration and co-sell readiness. Integration of AWS’s latest AI advancements into Decidr Agentic Software , including selected components of Amazon Nova , to enhance Decidr’s core AI capabilities and offer to customers.

, including selected components of , to enhance Decidr’s core AI capabilities and offer to customers. Launch of Decidr + AWS Startups Venture Studio, providing funding and AWS Activate Credits to help in the development of AI-first businesses.

Decidr and AWS Partnership

Following an extensive selection process, Decidr has appointed AWS as the company's core cloud infrastructure provider, enabling seamless AI deployment, data intelligence, and process automation for its core systems.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally to over 5 million businesses.

This partnership will also introduce custom Decidr + AWS cloud and LLM configurations using Amazon Nova for customers on Decidr’s Agentic Onboarding Studio. This specialised configuration will be available on the AWS Marketplace, making it easier for companies to adopt Agentic solutions.

Key Components of the Partnership

AWS as Decidr’s Global Cloud Provider: Enabling AI-driven business intelligence, automation, and data processing at scale. Partnership to create a federated cloud and LLM setup for businesses using Decidr, offering the scale, flexibility and security of AWS with new Agentic agent development tools from Decidr. Enhancements Using AWS LLM Technologies: Decidr will leverage elements of Amazon Nova to enhance specific AI-driven business solutions, including direct to customer and partner Agentic Agent deployments. AWS Marketplace Launch and coordinated Go-to-Market motions: Decidr’s solutions will be available on the AWS Marketplace, simplifying adoption for businesses worldwide. Both parties will collaborate on events, case-studies and other promotional activities. Decidr + AWS Startups Venture Studio: A joint initiative providing AI-native businesses with Decidr grant funding, AWS Activate Credits, and mentorship to scale their AI-first businesses.

David Brudenell, Executive Chairman of Decidr, commented: “Our mission is to simplify AI adoption and help businesses scale with intelligence-driven automation. Partnering with AWS allows us to bring this vision to life at an unprecedented scale. Through the AWS Marketplace and our AI Startups Venture Studio, we are enabling companies to access AI-powered solutions and accelerate their transformation.”

Decidr Accepted into AWS APJ FasTrack Academy

Decidr has also been selected to participate in the AWS APJ FasTrack Academy, an invite-only global accelerator program designed to help AWS Partners fast-track integration, co-sell readiness, and enterprise expansion. This prestigious program provides direct support from AWS technical teams, priority onboarding to AWS Marketplace, and inclusion in AWS’s Co-Sell and Partner Programs, significantly enhancing Decidr’s ability to scale and engage with enterprise and SME customers.

Key Benefits of the Program:

Expedited Growth Path: Accelerated onboarding to AWS’s partner ecosystem.

Accelerated onboarding to AWS’s partner ecosystem. Enhanced Support & Guidance: Structured curriculum, live enablement sessions, and access to AWS technical expertise.

Structured curriculum, live enablement sessions, and access to AWS technical expertise. AWS Marketplace Optimisation: Streamlined onboarding to ensure maximum discoverability and engagement.

Streamlined onboarding to ensure maximum discoverability and engagement. Go-to-Market Readiness: Hands-on support to integrate Decidr’s AI solutions into AWS’s co-sell and partner programs.

Past FasTrack Academy AWS accelerator participants such as Leonardo AI, Perplexity AI, Hugging Face, and Stability AI have successfully scaled their AI solutions globally with AWS, and Decidr’s inclusion in the program will significantly assist in scaling its technology and Agentic business solutions globally.

Outlook

Decidr remains committed to driving shareholder value through strategic AI partnerships and rapid commercialisation of Decidr’s AI solutions. With AWS as a foundational partner and Decidr’s acceptance into the APJ FasTrack Academy, the Company is well-positioned to scale AI adoption globally and further expand its direct and partner ecosystem of AI-powered business tools.

It is not currently possible to estimate the immediate financial impact on Decidr or the Company. However, the Company considers this to be a significant step in the Company’s strategy of engaging and leveraging large distribution channels with strategic parties. There is no other material information relevant to assessing the impact of the strategic partnership and acceptance into APJ FasTrack Academy on the price or value of the Company’s securities.

The Company looks forward to updating shareholders on further developments as Decidr continues to scale its AI partnerships.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of DAI.

About Decidr AI Industries (ASX:LV1)

Decidr AI Industries is an Agentic AI Enablement Group. With a controlling interest in Decidr.ai, the Group is transforming into an AI-enablement company following the successful deployment of cutting-edge applications using technology developed by Decidr. DAI will also leverage this technology to fuel innovation through new product development, in additional sectors and geographies to unlock rapid growth and gain a competitive edge for its existing businesses and its go-to-market strategy.

