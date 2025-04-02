Corvias Expands Groundbreaking Mission Readiness Solution to 4,500 Army Homes

WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corvias, a trusted infrastructure and resiliency partner to the U.S. military and higher education institutions, announced the expansion of its first-of-its-kind mission readiness solution to enhance the indoor environment in more than 4,500 homes across three U.S. Army installations. The U.S. Army approved the rapid rollout of home improvements at Fort Bragg, Fort Meade and Fort Riley for more than 15,000 residents.

The expansion follows initial pilots that included substantial on-site testing to validate post-implementation enhancements to air and water quality, excess humidity and lighting conditions. Program survey data showed an overwhelmingly positive response to the initial on-post housing installations compared to baseline measurements. Additional data showed significant improvements across multiple thresholds:

Air quality satisfaction increased to 95%

Water quality satisfaction rose to 93%

Overall satisfaction with on-post housing reached 82%

Corvias partnered with Vitacorps, a company dedicated to delivering safe and healthy living environments through research-based solutions, to design and implement the program following a comprehensive assessment of indoor conditions for the benefit of service members and their families.

Prototype installations were validated and certified to the WELL Building Standard™, the world’s leading certification for indoor environments within buildings. The initiative is part of Corvias’ commitment to bring world-class technologies and services to its defense partners through its pioneering Solutions Through Partnerships® approach.

“With the support of our Army partner, Corvias is the first Military Housing Privatization Initiative team to implement a program to maintain certifiable indoor air, water, and light standards,” said Denise Hauck, Department of Defense President at Corvias. "These improvements definitively enhance soldier readiness, strengthen family resilience, and directly contribute to retention of our military personnel.”

In addition to improving the residential experience, this initiative advances the National Defense Strategy’s goal of a strong, healthy, and ready force, and aligns with the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness program to promote health, fitness, and well-being for peak performance.

As former Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. (Ret.) James McConville said, “The Army recruits a soldier but retains a family.”

“Our seven-step program creates healthier living environments without major infrastructure investments or temporary housing needs,” said Rob Bellmar, Vitacorps President. “We bring together indoor environment and building experts to deliver scalable, research-based solutions that enhance well-being and operational effectiveness.”

Key enhancements:

Air purification throughout the home

Water filtration enhancements

Excess humidity control solutions

Circadian rhythm-supporting lighting

Families whose homes were part of the pilot programs reported that given the frequent relocations common in a military career, enhancements to air and water quality help them stay healthy as they adjust to new climates and local allergens. The results demonstrate the importance of protecting service members and their families from indoor health risks.

About Corvias

Corvias partners with the Department of Defense and higher education institutions to solve infrastructure and energy resiliency challenges and to create long-term, sustainable value through our unique Solutions Through Partnerships® approach. Corvias partnerships enhance the well-being in our communities, including at the largest renewable energy project in Kansas and at resiliency projects nationwide. Our more than 72,000 residents consistently highly rank the courtesy and professionalism of our maintenance and leasing personnel. To learn more, please visit: https://www.corvias.com/.

About Vitacorps

Vitacorps transforms military living with an evidence-based, integrated wellness solution designed to help enhance service members’ health, performance and quality of life. Unlike fragmented, one-off solutions, our comprehensive seven-step process improves indoor environmental quality to help bolster service member performance. Designed for scalability and streamlined implementation, the Vitacorps Program elevates military infrastructure into strategic assets that help bolster national defense and operational readiness. To learn more, please visit: https://www.vitacorps.com/.