Mathis Home Selects Blue Yonder To Improve Customer Satisfaction by Optimizing Inventory Planning

OKLAHOMA CITY & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From slow-moving inventory to capacity constraints, the furniture industry faces unique supply chain challenges that are difficult to manage at scale via manual processes. That’s why Mathis Home, one of America’s largest independent furniture retailers, has selected Blue Yonder to optimize its inventory planning and increase efficiency and customer satisfaction. The project will be implemented by Blue Yonder Professional Services.

Founded in 1960, Mathis Home, formerly known as Mathis Brothers Furniture, operates 43 locations throughout the U.S. and offers more than 230,000 items online, including home furniture, mattresses, rugs, outdoor furniture, home decor, and much more. To support its ongoing growth, Mathis Home sought a scalable solution to automate planning processes and improve its forecasting capabilities, so it turned to Blue Yonder.

With Blue Yonder, Mathis Home will be able to:

Increase forecast accuracy and dynamically adjust plans based on changing market conditions and consumer behaviors, driving the right products to the right locations at the right time.

Streamline processes and improve automation, enabling planners to focus on higher-value activities while increasing productivity and efficiency.

Utilize real-world data and collaborative planning to improve and accelerate decision-making and increase agility and resilience.

Optimize inventory levels to minimize stockouts and overstock while increasing customer satisfaction and profitability.

“For more than 60 years, Mathis Home has been committed to offering our customers the largest selection of quality products at the lowest prices,” said Rit Mathis, CEO, Mathis Home. “As we continue to grow, Blue Yonder’s solution will enable us to maintain the right product assortment and deliver exceptional customer service throughout our entire network, strengthening our longstanding commitment to our customers and positioning Mathis Home for long-term business success.”

Blue Yonder demand and replenishment capabilities will allow Mathis Home to quickly and accurately respond to demand fluctuations, ensuring the right products are available at the right place and time. This will enable the company to improve customer service levels and efficiency while reducing inventory, waste and costs across its entire network.

“Increasing speed and accuracy is critical for achieving higher cost savings and customer satisfaction, especially for furniture retailers, where varying lead times and low turnover rates can result in lost sales and excess inventory,” said Vince Beacom, president, Global Retail, Blue Yonder. “With Blue Yonder’s demand and replenishment capabilities, Mathis Home will be able to transform its inventory planning and management to gain a competitive advantage and increase supply chain resilience.”

About Mathis Home

In 1960, the Mathis brothers, Don and Bud, revolutionized the furniture business with everyday low prices, which meant customers didn't have to wait for a "sale." As they said at the time, "we took a little less, so our neighbors could have a little more." The concept was a spectacular success, helping Mathis Home become one of the largest independent furniture retailers in America. Today there are 43 Mathis-family brand locations in the U.S., including Mathis Home, Design Studio, Mathis Outlet, Mathis Sleep, LZB and Ashley stores, each offering the largest selection of home furnishings in their region. Mathis Home offers more than 230,000 items online, including living room furniture, bedroom furniture, dining sets, dining room furniture, mattresses, and much more for the home. Mathis Home’s core principles have always been to offer the biggest selection, prices no other dealer can match, backed by the strongest guarantees and best customer service in the industry, because a satisfied customer is and always has been our most important product. For more information, please visit www.mathishome.com.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformation. Retailers, manufacturers and logistics service providers worldwide rely on Blue Yonder to optimize and accelerate their supply chain from planning through fulfillment, delivery, and returns. Blue Yonder’s AI-driven supply chain platform and multi-enterprise, multi-tier network enable more accurate forecasting and dynamic management of capacity, inventory and transport. Blue Yonder helps businesses navigate modern supply chain complexity and volatility with more resilient, sustainable supply chains to delight customers, scale profitably, and run flawlessly. blueyonder.com

