Pearl Partners with Medit to Enhance AI-Powered Dental Diagnostics in Medit Link Intraoral Scanning and Software Platform

SEOUL, South Korea & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medit, a leading provider of dental 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions, and Pearl, a global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced a partnership to integrate Pearl’s AI-powered diagnostic capabilities into the Medit Link platform. This collaboration will enhance intraoral scanning by combining Medit’s high-precision imaging with Pearl’s advanced AI, allowing dental professionals to diagnose conditions with greater accuracy and communicate findings more effectively with patients.

Medit Link is a centralized platform for dental clinics and labs that streamlines digital workflows, from intraoral scanning to patient communication tools. With the integration of Pearl’s AI-powered diagnostic solutions, dental clinicians will be able to identify oral conditions and potential pathologies with ease, as well as communicate more effectively with patients using intuitive visuals that inform treatment plans. By simplifying the detection of teeth misalignment, cracks, calculus, teeth discoloration, and more, Pearl’s AI capabilities offer unprecedented standardization and objectivity to the diagnostic process, strengthening patient trust and encouraging patients to proceed with necessary treatments to boost oral health.

“Integrating Pearl’s AI into the Medit Link platform will transform how dental professionals diagnose, communicate, and manage patient care,” said Ophir Tanz, CEO and founder of Pearl. “This collaboration helps clinicians identify conditions with precision and provide patients with visual tools that simplify complex diagnoses. AI-powered diagnostics empower dentists to offer transparent, informed treatment plans that enhance patient trust and dental experiences.”

"By combining intraoral scanning with AI image analysis, we can potentially eliminate ambiguity for both dentists and patients," said Han Ryu, CEO of Medit. "Pearl’s digital tools are expected to provide clear visual evidence that supports diagnosis and treatment plans, facilitating real-time discussions and enhancing patient engagement. With these tools at their fingertips, dental professionals could save time, improve efficiency, and keep appointments running smoothly."

About Medit

Medit is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions, leveraging its patented technology. The company develops software that enhances collaboration between dental clinics and labs. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Medit has representatives in the Americas and Europe, with a distribution network spanning over 100 countries. Learn more at www.medit.com.

About Pearl

Pearl is an AI-driven company committed to enhancing patient care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by a team with decades of experience developing successful, enterprise-grade computer vision solutions, Pearl introduced the first-ever FDA-cleared AI capable of reading and instantly identifying diseases in dental x-rays. With regulatory clearance in 120 countries, Pearl's AI assists dentists in making precise clinical decisions and effectively communicating with patients, thereby transforming the dental care experience worldwide. As dentistry’s global AI leader, Pearl is committed to the ongoing innovation of robust, accessible AI tools that improve patient health outcomes and build greater trust in dental medicine. To request a demo, please visit www.hellopearl.com/getdemo.