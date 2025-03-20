PINATA Partners with Allied Beverage Group to Launch National Accounts Command Center for the Alcohol Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PINATA, the leading provider of cloud-based collaborative workflow software for front-line execution, today announced the launch of its National Accounts Command Center, a first-of-its-kind platform developed in partnership with Allied Beverage Group to bring real-time execution tracking, compliance, and coordination to alcohol suppliers and distributors managing National Account programs at scale.

Allied Beverage Group, one of the top-ten wine and spirits distributors in the U.S., worked closely with PINATA to refine and optimize the platform to ensure it addresses the real-world execution challenges of suppliers and distributors navigating complex National Account programs.

“Allied Beverage Group is a leader in executional excellence, and we partnered to develop a system that sets a new industry standard,” said Ian Ferguson, CEO of PINATA. “Winning a National Account placement is just the beginning - the real challenge is execution. For too long, suppliers and distributors have relied on disconnected tools, email chains, and spreadsheets to track compliance and performance. The National Accounts Command Center changes that, giving teams real-time visibility and control to ensure every placement, activation, and compliance requirement is executed as planned.”

Industry-Proven Execution at Scale

The National Accounts Command Center is the first execution platform purpose-built for the complexities of National Account mandates and optionals in the alcohol industry. It provides:

A Centralized Hub for National Account Execution – A real-time, single source of truth connecting suppliers, distributors, and field teams

– A real-time, single source of truth connecting suppliers, distributors, and field teams Automated Compliance & Activation Tracking – Data-driven monitoring ensures placements, promotions, and activations meet agreed-upon standards

– Data-driven monitoring ensures placements, promotions, and activations meet agreed-upon standards POD-Level Execution Gap Reports – Identifies compliance gaps and facilitates corrective actions before they impact sales

– Identifies compliance gaps and facilitates corrective actions before they impact sales Seamless Distributor & Field Team Collaboration – Built-in workflow automation, reporting, and task management tools keep all stakeholders aligned

Allied Beverage Group served as a key validation partner in the platform’s development, working with PINATA to optimize execution tracking across the complex National Accounts landscape—coordinating placements, compliance, and activation across hundreds of account partners and individual locations in both on-premise and off-premise environments.

“For distributors, staying aligned on National Account programs has always been a challenge due to the sheer volume of updates and inconsistent formats,” said Hana Konheim, Vice President of On-Premise Sales at Allied Beverage Group. “PINATA’s National Accounts solution streamlines communication, ensures compliance, and—most importantly—gives us actionable insights to work with our suppliers to drive incremental sales across accounts.”

One Source of Truth: PINATA’s Integrated Platform for the Alcohol Industry

The National Accounts Command Center is just one part of PINATA’s broader platform, designed to help every player in the Alcohol ecosystem manage complex workflows on a single end-to-end platform.

PINATA powers a range of critical workflows for suppliers, distributors and execution partners, including:

Sampling & Brand Ambassador Programs – Ensures compliance and effectiveness of in-store tastings and experiential activations.

– Ensures compliance and effectiveness of in-store tastings and experiential activations. Retail Merchandising & Display Compliance – Tracks shelf placements, promotional displays, and retail execution at scale.

– Tracks shelf placements, promotional displays, and retail execution at scale. Event-Based Execution & Experiential Programs – Provides real-time reporting and ROI tracking for brand activations.

– Provides real-time reporting and ROI tracking for brand activations. On-Premise Audits & Account Compliance – Verifies menu placements, pricing, and distributor execution across key accounts.

By consolidating National Account execution, retail activation, field marketing, and compliance tracking into one platform, PINATA serves as the industry’s single source of truth for execution—allowing suppliers, distributors, and execution partners to manage every touchpoint of their business with one integrated system.

About PINATA

PINATA is the leading cloud-based collaborative workflow platform purpose-built for industries that rely on front-line execution. From alcohol to CPG and retail, PINATA’s cutting-edge technology transforms historically fragmented workflows into streamlined, data-driven systems—connecting corporate teams, regional managers, distributor partners, and field teams in real time.

About Allied Beverage Group

Allied Beverage Group is New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive wine and spirits distributor, ranking among the top ten beverage alcohol distributors in the U.S. Allied represents the product lines of the world's leading suppliers, servicing licensed package stores, restaurants, hotels, and clubs across New Jersey.