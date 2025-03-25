Pilot, General Motors and EVgo Connect National Travel Corridors with EV Charging Infrastructure Installed in Over 25 States

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pilot Company (Pilot), General Motors (NYSE: GM) and EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) today announced their collaborative network has reached more than 130 electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging locations in over 25 states. The charging network offers an elevated experience along popular corridors and major interstates, enabling long-distance EV travel.

As the busy spring and summer travel season approaches, EV drivers will be able to road trip confidently to many popular destinations, with charging infrastructure now available along I-75 between Michigan and Georgia and regional corridors such as Minneapolis to Milwaukee, Detroit to Cleveland, San Antonio to Houston and Dallas to Nashville.

“As we strive to be the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys, our travel centers are uniquely able to fill a need for EV owners who are looking to make the most of their miles,” said Shannon Sturgil, senior vice president of alternative fuels at Pilot. “The collaboration with General Motors and EVgo will continue to bring highway-based charging to more regions and routes where this infrastructure is needed.”

Pilot, GM and EVgo first announced their collaboration in 2022 and are working to build a total of up to 2,000 fast charging stalls at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J locations. EV drivers can count on Pilot’s travel centers’ premium amenities that aren’t typically found at other charging locations, such as lounges, free Wi-Fi, on-site restaurants, grab-and-go food and beverage options and grocery and convenience items. Every location is well-lit in centrally located areas that are accessible 24/7, with modernized restrooms and round-the-clock team members. Many of Pilot’s charging locations offer overhead canopies and pull-through charging stalls that are more convenient than back-in stalls and accommodate drivers who are towing trailers. With EVgo’s high-power chargers offering up to 350 kW, drivers can recharge in as little as 15 minutes.* Seamless charging is also offered through Plug and Charge, available throughout this network for drivers with compatible EV models.

Convenient access to fast charging infrastructure along major interstates and highways is critical to boost range confidence and serve customers who choose to drive electric as EV sales continue to rise across the United States. In 2024, EV sales reached 1.3 million, and the fourth quarter saw a record 15% growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. 1 The range of EV options offered by GM contributed to the surge, with GM brand EV sales alone spiking 50% in the fourth quarter of 2024.2 To support this sustained growth, the companies will continue to work together to install additional charging infrastructure, connecting highway corridors across the country.

“Spring break is all about hitting the road, making memories, and enjoying the journey — not worrying about where to charge. By expanding fast-charging access along major travel routes, our work with Pilot Company and EVgo will give EV drivers more confidence to take long trips with ease,” said Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy. “With more than 130 locations now open, which customers can easily find using the GM brand app, we’re helping ensure that charging is seamless and convenient—so drivers can focus on the adventure ahead.”

The EV driver community has also shown its support of the network, providing positive feedback and consistently high scores on PlugShare, often citing the fast-charging capabilities and amenities at Pilot and Flying J charging locations.

“As part of our ongoing collaboration with Pilot Company and GM, we’re delivering a customer-centric charging experience across our country’s most traveled corridors, building new infrastructure to connect rural, urban and suburban communities,” said Dennis Kish, president of EVgo. “Infrastructure availability is a key factor for drivers considering the choice to drive electric, and EVgo will continue to deploy high-power charging infrastructure nationwide to support current and future EV drivers.”

To learn about available locations, amenities and more, visit pilotflyingj.com/ev-charging.

*Actual charging time will vary based on vehicle’s charging speed, battery size, and initial state of charge.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Company ("Pilot") is committed to showing people they matter at every turn as the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day. In addition to travel center services, Pilot and its partners offer trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates North America's third largest fuel tanker fleet and supplies approximately 12 billion gallons of fuel per year. Pilot is shaping the future of energy as one of the largest providers of biodiesel and renewable fuels and through the development of its EV charging network and low carbon fueling alternatives. For additional information about Pilot, visit pilotflyingj.com.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is GM's battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is one of the nation’s leading public fast charging providers. With more than 1,100 fast charging stations across over 40 states, EVgo strategically deploys localized and accessible charging infrastructure by partnering with leading businesses across the U.S., including retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, gas stations, rideshare operators, and autonomous vehicle companies. At its dedicated Innovation Lab, EVgo performs extensive interoperability testing and has ongoing technical collaborations with leading automakers and industry partners to advance the EV charging industry and deliver a seamless charging experience.

