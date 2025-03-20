ICON Becomes the First Large Clinical Research Organization to Fully Integrate Medidata Clinical Data Studio, Streamlining Data Management and Review

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced that ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a world-leading clinical research organization (CRO) powered by healthcare intelligence, will immediately begin utilizing Medidata Clinical Data Studio on its studies, differentiating ICON as the first large CRO to fully infuse this technology into its clinical workflows.

The integration of Clinical Data Studio into ICON’s service offerings helps unlock the full potential of the Medidata Data Experience, merging information from both Medidata and non-Medidata sources, fast-tracking decision making, and enabling AI-based risk assessment strategies for sites and sponsors. Medidata’s unique AI and automation offerings are the backbone of Clinical Data Studio, and enhance the user experience to simplify aggregation, standardization, and management, granting real-time data access for ICON throughout the clinical trial journey. As a result, the organization can enhance cross-functional collaboration, improve operational oversight, and execute a consolidated strategy, ultimately enabling faster and higher quality trials.

“ICON leads in risk-based quality management, integrating Data Management and Central Monitoring teams in our Clinical Data Science group. To meet growing data demands and customer expectations for speed and efficiency, we selected Clinical Data Studio. This platform streamlines data review, central monitoring, and medical review processes using AI and statistical modeling for faster, precise data delivery,” said Evan Hughes, vice president, clinical data science, ICON.

“With our AI-powered Clinical Data Studio, ICON is reimagining clinical data science, maximizing efficiency, speed, and quality,” said Tom Doyle, chief technology officer, Medidata. “We're providing the technology and capabilities that empower ICON and their customers to unlock unprecedented insights, and accelerate the delivery, at scale, of life-changing therapies to patients worldwide.”

Built on a 20-year relationship, Medidata has supported ICON in more than 1,700 studies, with over 400 active studies underway in therapeutic areas including oncology, central nervous system, vaccine therapies, and more. During this timespan, ICON has also leveraged Medidata eCOA and Medidata Designer to manage its clinical operations and assist sponsors, sites, and patients.

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 35,000 trials and 11 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 41,190 employees in 106 locations in 55 countries as at December 31, 2024. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.