Energage and USA TODAY Announce the 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award Winners

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energage, in partnership with USA TODAY, announced the winners of the 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award. This prestigious national honor celebrates organizations that prioritize the employee experience and workplace excellence.

The award recognizes more than 1,500 organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. About 40,000 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. This week, USA TODAY showcased the winners online and hosted the National Awards Summit in Las Vegas.

View the full list of winners here: https://topworkplaces.com/award/top-workplaces-usa/

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

“Earning a spot on the USA TODAY Top Workplaces list is more than just an award — it’s a clear signal to job seekers, customers, and stakeholders that an organization values its people and creates an environment where employees can thrive,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “This recognition is grounded in authentic employee feedback, making it a true reflection of an organization’s commitment to a positive workplace culture.”

USA TODAY’s national platform amplifies the visibility of the Top Workplaces award, showcasing the winning organizations as employers of choice. This partnership highlights the critical role of employee engagement in driving business success and inspires other companies to follow suit.

"Collaborating with Energage to celebrate the Top Workplaces award winners reflects our commitment to prioritizing a positive employee environment," said Samantha Howland, Chief People Officer of Gannett. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year's exceptional national award recipients."

The Top Workplaces program offers national, regional, and industry recognition opportunities year-round. For more information or to nominate your organization at any time, visit:

https://topworkplaces.com/top-workplaces-participation-details/

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is an HR technology and SaaS company committed to building and promoting award-winning, people-first cultures. As the research firm powering the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, Energage leverages employee survey insights to identify and celebrate exceptional organizations at regional, national, and industry levels. Our all-in-one platform equips companies to attract top talent, unlock potential, and keep employees engaged — driving culture, growth, and performance. Learn more at www.energage.com and www.topworkplaces.com.

About USA TODAY

Since its introduction in 1982, USA TODAY has been a cornerstone of the national media landscape under its recognizable and respected brand. It also serves as the foundation for our newsroom network, which allows for content-sharing capabilities across our local and national markets. Through USA TODAY, we deliver high-quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism, where and when consumers want to engage. Across our digital platforms, we reach an audience of approximately 73 million unique visitors each month (based on December 2024 Comscore Media Metrix®).