Juvare and ICEYE Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Disaster Response with Real-Time Satellite-Driven Solutions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juvare, the global leader in crisis and emergency management technology, and ICEYE, the industry pioneer in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite data, today announced a strategic partnership designed to deliver unprecedented situational awareness and actionable insights to emergency management agencies, insurers, and government organizations worldwide. Through this collaboration, ICEYE’s high-resolution, all-weather satellite solutions will be integrated into Juvare’s industry-leading WebEOC® platform, strengthening Juvare’s position as the System of Record for emergency management.

With this partnership, Juvare reinforces its commitment to empowering clients with timely, accurate, and actionable data—when and where they need it most. By incorporating ICEYE’s satellite-driven insights into WebEOC, Juvare’s Unified Command Platform (UCP), and Juvare Exchange™, the company provides emergency managers with seamless access to critical information, supporting rapid decision-making, efficient resource allocation, and coordinated response on a global scale.

Key Benefits of the Juvare-ICEYE Partnership:

24/7 Situational Awareness: ICEYE’s SAR-derived insights enable emergency managers to maintain continuous, real-time monitoring through cloud cover, smoke, or at night. Juvare’s integration ensures this data is instantly accessible within WebEOC—the trusted System of Record—providing reliable intelligence for faster decision-making.

Rapid Impact Assessment: ICEYE’s high-resolution imagery and analytics deliver immediate insights into flood extents, burn areas, and structural impacts. Combined with Juvare’s data-driven workflows, this integration streamlines damage assessments and accelerates deployment of critical resources.

Automated Alerts and Proactive Response: By leveraging Juvare Exchange™, ICEYE data is incorporated into automated alerts and workflows within WebEOC and UCP, enhancing proactive incident management and ensuring cross-agency coordination.

Global Reach, Local Execution: ICEYE’s global SAR satellite constellation provides unparalleled coverage, while Juvare’s platforms enable localized, coordinated disaster response across jurisdictions and sectors—empowering users to protect lives and property on both local and global scales.

"We are thrilled to partner with ICEYE to bring this unprecedented level of situational awareness to our clients," said Sam Klietz, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer. "Incorporating ICEYE’s SAR satellite data into WebEOC reinforces Juvare’s commitment to providing the most comprehensive and actionable insights for emergency response. This partnership allows our users to respond faster and more accurately, ultimately protecting lives and property."

"Juvare, through its WebEOC® platform, is the gold standard in crisis management software, and we are excited to integrate our satellite insights into their platform," said Andy Read, Vice President of Global Government Solutions at ICEYE. "Our combined solution will reach far more emergency management professionals, supporting informed and timely decision-making, even in the most challenging circumstances. Together, we are setting a new standard for resilience in disaster management."

The integration of ICEYE’s satellite solutions into Juvare’s platforms will be available to clients immediately. For more information on this partnership and the benefits it brings to emergency management, visit Juvare.com.

About Juvare

Juvare is the global leader in emergency management and critical incident preparedness solutions, serving over 600 clients in more than 25 countries. Juvare supports federal, state, and local government agencies, healthcare organizations, Fortune 500 companies, and educational institutions with advanced technology platforms. Its flagship solution, WebEOC®, is the industry’s most widely adopted emergency management platform and the trusted System of Record for emergency management agencies worldwide.

Through Juvare Exchange™, Juvare enables seamless data sharing and interoperability across agencies and jurisdictions. UCP (Unified Command Platform) provides cross-functional coordination and decision support during complex incidents. Juvare maintains IL5 and FedRAMP High compliance, meeting the most rigorous security and resilience standards for critical government operations.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Juvare operates globally with teams across North America, EMEA, and the Asia-Pacific region. Learn more at www.juvare.com and follow Juvare on LinkedIn for the latest updates and insights.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

Visit www.iceye.com and follow ICEYE on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates and insights.