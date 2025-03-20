CommScope and Altice Labs Combine PON Technologies to Power Next-Gen FTTH Networks

CLAREMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, announced the availability of its PON Evo™ products, a comprehensive suite of passive optical network (PON) active optical line terminal (OLT) solutions. The PON Evo suite is the result of a strategic partnership with Altice Labs, a leading R&D company, specializing in advanced telecommunications solutions.

CommScope’s PON Evo suite of products and vBNG Evo™ solution support a comprehensive, managed and orchestrated network transition strategy under a unified architecture. CommScope is integrating the Altice Labs line of advanced OLTs, software-defined network (SDN) management, and operational and business support systems into its existing portfolio.

As average revenue per user (ARPU) continues to decline, these benefits can facilitate migration from GPON to XGS-PON, and even 50G PON, all on the same infrastructure, with the integration of Altice Labs’ dual density XGS-PON SFP and dual XGS-PON SFP+ solutions, which significantly increases PON port density.

“By combining our existing virtual broadband network gateway (vBNG) and remote OLT solutions with Altice Labs’ technologies, we are now positioned to deliver a comprehensive and competitive FTTH portfolio giving our customers a single-source partner,” stated Guy Sucharczuk, SVP and president, Access Network Solutions, CommScope. “This expanded ecosystem is designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers as they deploy next-generation FTTH networks. These innovative PON solutions also expand upon our portfolio of hybrid fiber coax (HFC) solutions for customers who are implementing targeted FTTH deployments.”

“CommScope’s vBNG Evo solution is an excellent complement to our xPON technology,” said Joao Paulo Firmeza, general manager of Altice Labs. “This is a great mutually relevant collaboration whereby our offering is expanded with CommScope technologies, and they can now offer a full PON portfolio with the addition of Altice Labs’ technology. Together we create a formidable partnership aligned to meet our customers’ needs.”

CommScope and Altice Labs invites industry professionals to experience the power of their combined technologies in the CommScope PON Evo suite firsthand at the upcoming FTTH Conference in Amsterdam, March 25-27.

