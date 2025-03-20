Anomali and Consortium Expand Partnership to Deliver Industry-Leading Cybersecurity Automation and Risk Reduction

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anomali, the leading global AI-powered Security and IT Operations Platform, today announced the expansion of its long-standing partnership with Consortium, a premier cybersecurity concierge, to enhance cybersecurity automation, orchestration, and risk reduction for enterprises. This comes on the heels of Consortium’s acquisition of cyber risk quantification startup, Metrics That Matter® (MTM®), strengthening its Next Generation VAR (NGVAR) offerings to provide customers with real-time, data-driven insights that transform cyber risk into actionable intelligence.

By leveraging the Metrics That Matter framework, Consortium ensures cybersecurity investments directly translate into risk reduction and operational effectiveness. Combined with Anomali’s advanced analytics and automation, this partnership enhances the delivery of actionable threat intelligence and risk-based security solutions, providing customers with a data-driven, efficient, and scalable approach to cybersecurity.

Through this enhanced partnership, Anomali and Consortium are equipping security teams with:

Automated Threat Intelligence – Transforming raw data into prioritized, actionable insights to enable faster response times

– Transforming raw data into prioritized, actionable insights to enable faster response times Advanced Orchestration – Seamless integration with security operations to reduce dwell time and manual workload

– Seamless integration with security operations to reduce dwell time and manual workload Risk Quantification – A unique blend of Anomali’s analytics and Consortium’s Metrics That Matter to ensure security investments drive measurable outcomes

“Cyber threats are evolving at an unprecedented pace, with the annual cost of cybercrime projected to reach $10.5 trillion,” said Anthony Aurigemma, CRO at Anomali. “Through our expanded partnership with Consortium, we’re not just delivering better intelligence—we’re enabling security teams to proactively outmaneuver threats, reduce complexity, and turn cybersecurity investments into real, measurable impact.”

With a proven track record in cybersecurity, Consortium’s leadership team brings deep expertise and industry influence. CEO Neil Ungerott helped scale Optiv from $50 million to $3.5 billion in revenue, and Andrew Barnett (CTO) and Jonathan Sabatini (CRO) bring strategic and sales depth. Their history together—spanning Accuvant, Optiv, and now Consortium—drives a consultative, high-touch approach to security.

“Together, Anomali and Consortium are delivering one of the only truly comprehensive security solutions on the market,” said Andrew Barnett, CTO at Consortium. “By aligning cutting-edge automation with a proven risk-based framework, we provide organizations with an unmatched ability to defend against today’s most sophisticated cyber threats.”

Customers across industries rely on Anomali and Consortium to streamline threat detection, enhance security automation, and make data-driven risk decisions.

To learn more about how Anomali and Consortium deliver security solutions that drive measurable outcomes and empower organizations to stay ahead of emerging threats, visit http://www.anomali.com/.

About Anomali

Anomali delivers the leading AI-Powered Security and IT Operations Platform. Only Anomali combines ETL, SIEM, Next-Gen SIEM, XDR, UEBA, SOAR, and TIP into one powerful platform. At the center is the Anomali Copilot, which navigates a proprietary cloud-native Data Lake to drive first-in-market speed, scale, and performance at a fraction of the cost. Modernize security and IT operations to protect and accelerate your organization with better analytics, visibility, productivity, and talent retention.

Be Different. Be the Anomali. Learn more at www.anomali.com.

About Consortium

Consortium is the premier cybersecurity concierge. As an advisor, product reseller, and managed service provider, we give you confidence and peace of mind in knowing your business objectives, risks, and cybersecurity posture are aligned and optimized.