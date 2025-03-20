Keystone Secures Lease with Madis Coffee Roasters at The Curtis

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone has signed a long-term lease agreement with Madis Coffee Roasters of University City for a 4,679-square-foot space at The Curtis, located on Philadelphia’s Independence Mall. Set to open on March 21, 2025, this new location will offer a unique coffee experience and provide a glimpse into the artistry of coffee roasting.

Madis, known for its precision in coffee roasting and strong ties to the community, chose The Curtis for its second location due to the building’s storied history, stunning architecture, and prime location near landmarks like Independence Hall.

“It’s a privilege to welcome Madis to The Curtis, further expanding the mix of tenants in the Independence Mall district,” said Rich Gottlieb, President and COO of Keystone. “Madis blends the historic charm of The Curtis with a modern coffee experience, aligning with our mission to enhance the vibrancy of this iconic neighborhood.”

The Madis space will serve as both a café and a roastery. Recognized for its expertise in coffee from bean to cup, Madis aims to offer a one-of-a-kind experience, where visitors can learn about the roasting process and explore brewing techniques.

"We're excited to make The Curtis our new home," said Eleni Navrosidis of Madis Coffee Roasters. "This space is not just a café, but a community hub where we can connect with coffee lovers and offer an educational experience. Our goal is to inspire visitors with the complexity of coffee—whether through brewing methods, coffee profiles, or roasting processes—and make The Curtis a destination for both enjoyment and learning."

The Curtis continues to evolve as a cultural and business hub. With the addition of Madis, Keystone reinforces its commitment to creating mixed-use spaces that contribute to the dynamic energy of Philadelphia.

About Keystone

Keystone is a vertically integrated real estate firm specializing in mixed-use developments that revitalize neighborhoods. Headquartered in West Conshohocken, PA, its East Coast portfolio includes 10M+ sq. ft. of office and mixed-use space, with 2M sq. ft. in development.

www.keystone.us

About Madis Coffee Roasters

Madis blends expertise, innovation, and tradition to craft quality coffee. Offering specialty blends, single origins, and handcrafted pour-overs, it’s a hub for great coffee, food, and community. With locations in University City and Old City, Madis makes specialty coffee more accessible.

www.madiscoffeeroasters.com