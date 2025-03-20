-

Sleep Advice Technologies and mimik Partner to Revolutionize Driver and Crew Safety with Intelligent Fatigue-as-a-Service

original Sleep Advice Technologies and mimik Partner to Revolutionize Driver and Crew Safety with Intelligent Fatigue-as-a-Service; Predicting Fatigue, Preventing Accidents.

Sleep Advice Technologies and mimik Partner to Revolutionize Driver and Crew Safety with Intelligent Fatigue-as-a-Service; Predicting Fatigue, Preventing Accidents.

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sleep Advice Technologies (SAT), a leader in fatigue science and risk management, and mimik, a pioneer in Device-First Hybrid Edge Cloud (DF-HEC) and Device-First Continuum AI (DFC-AI), have joined forces to launch Fatigue-as-a-Service (FaaS), a breakthrough solution to enhance driver and crew safety, operational resilience, and regulatory compliance.

Built on SAT’s expertise in fatigue prediction and prevention, the FaaS platform leverages mimik’s DFC-AI to provide real-time, privacy-first fatigue insights without relying on always-on cloud connectivity. This ensures universal compliance with regional regulations, removes the burden of country-specific customizations, and enables seamless global scalability.

“SAT has spent years perfecting fatigue management solutions that help organizations proactively address one of the most critical safety risks,” said Riccardo Groppo, CEO of Sleep Advice Technologies. “By integrating our product with mimik’s AI enablers, we’re delivering a first-of-its-kind solution that empowers businesses to prevent fatigue-related risks before they occur.”

mimik’s DFC-AI, built on its DF-HEC platform, shifts AI processing to endpoint devices, transforming them into autonomous, AI-powered nodes that detect fatigue risks in real time, even in remote, high-risk, and low-connectivity environments. The two companies are also working on embedding SAT’s fatigue intelligence into mimik’s HybridTrax solution. The partnership sets a new industry benchmark for safety and productivity across transportation, maritime, logistics, construction, and industrial operations.

“This partnership is a game-changer for workforce safety,” said Fay Arjomandi, Founder and CEO at mimik. “By combining SAT’s fatigue expertise with our DFC-AI technology, we’re helping organizations eliminate risks before they become incidents and increase productivity.”

To see the demo at NVIDIA GTC 2025, book a meeting: https://www.mimik.com/our-events/live-demo-ai-agents-in-action-gtc-booth-3117/.

To learn more, visit: SAT and mimik.ai, and for developers, developer.mimik.com.

About SAT

SAT reduces fatigue-related worker injuries and accidents through real-time interpretation of physiological parameters, tracking fatigues, and by predicting sleep occurrences using proprietary, medically-proven, AI-driven approaches. SAT relies on 240 years of cumulated know-how in sleep medicine, neurology, automotive, biomedical engineering, semiconductor technology, and embedded software.

About mimik

mimik is for Agentix Native, the 5th Element of AI. We have solved the most complex challenges in AI software, including AI Continuum on Continuum Compute, Parallel AI, and the Network Offline-First Distributed Dynamic Agentic Service Mesh Problem. Our technology enables seamless, scalable, and efficient agentic workflows, automation, and autonomous decision-making across all compute layers.

By accelerating AI adoption and enabling intelligent workflow operations, mimik ensures enterprises maintain full control, security, and efficiency. With Zero-Trust Security and optimized operational efficiency in both energy and cost, businesses can scale AI while staying resilient and adaptable in an ever-evolving digital landscape. mimik, Your ROI for AI.

Contacts

PR@mimik.ai

info.sat@satechnologies.eu

Industry:
mimik Logomimik Logo

mimik

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#AI
#AIInfrastructure
#AIInnovation
#AINative
#AIRevolution
#AgenticAl
#AgentixNative
#AlContinuum
#DFCAI
#DistributedAl
#EdgeAI
#EdgeComputing
#GTC2025
#GenerativeAI
#HEC
#HybridEdge
#HybridEdgeAl
#JetsonOrin
#LLM
#NVIDIA
#NVIDIAInception
#ParallelAl
#TechNews
#VLM
#edge2025
#mimOE
#mimik
#mimikai

Contacts

PR@mimik.ai

info.sat@satechnologies.eu

Social Media Profiles
LinkedIn
Github
X
More News From mimik

Centific and mimik Partner to Revolutionize AI-powered Smart Spaces With Edge Intelligence

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centific, a Frontier AI data foundry platform company accelerating businesses' AI, and mimik, a leader in device-first continuum AI (DFC-AI), today announced a strategic partnership to introduce a groundbreaking AI-powered smart space solution. By integrating mimik’s edge-native agentic runtime with Centific’s AI Frontier AI data foundry platform, the collaboration brings an unprecedented level of real-time video intelligence, cost efficiency, and data privacy....

mimik and TORII Technology Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Tactile Edge and High-Performance Computing to DoD Sector

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--mimik, a pioneer in Agentix-Native Device-First Continuum AI (DFC-AI), and TORII Technology, a leader in Holographic XR, Quantum, and AI-driven decisioning frameworks, are joining forces to bring advanced Tactile Edge and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD). The partnership delivers AI-driven mission readiness, real-time analytics, and dynamic Agentix-Native intelligence designed for secure, scalable, and autonomous ope...

mimik Brings the AI Continuum to NVIDIA GTC 2025: The 5th Element of AI is Here

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Our physical world is converging with its digital extension. mimik is where the new worlds converge! The digital industry is shifting from millions of mobile apps to billions of AI agents and services, fueling the new agentic economy. But how do these AI-powered entities, both digital and physical, seamlessly integrate, autonomously discover, collaborate securely, and operate with sustainable efficiency? The answer is mimik: The 5th Element. AI Continuum. At NV...
Back to Newsroom