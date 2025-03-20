Sleep Advice Technologies and mimik Partner to Revolutionize Driver and Crew Safety with Intelligent Fatigue-as-a-Service

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sleep Advice Technologies (SAT), a leader in fatigue science and risk management, and mimik, a pioneer in Device-First Hybrid Edge Cloud (DF-HEC) and Device-First Continuum AI (DFC-AI), have joined forces to launch Fatigue-as-a-Service (FaaS), a breakthrough solution to enhance driver and crew safety, operational resilience, and regulatory compliance.

Built on SAT’s expertise in fatigue prediction and prevention, the FaaS platform leverages mimik’s DFC-AI to provide real-time, privacy-first fatigue insights without relying on always-on cloud connectivity. This ensures universal compliance with regional regulations, removes the burden of country-specific customizations, and enables seamless global scalability.

“SAT has spent years perfecting fatigue management solutions that help organizations proactively address one of the most critical safety risks,” said Riccardo Groppo, CEO of Sleep Advice Technologies. “By integrating our product with mimik’s AI enablers, we’re delivering a first-of-its-kind solution that empowers businesses to prevent fatigue-related risks before they occur.”

mimik’s DFC-AI, built on its DF-HEC platform, shifts AI processing to endpoint devices, transforming them into autonomous, AI-powered nodes that detect fatigue risks in real time, even in remote, high-risk, and low-connectivity environments. The two companies are also working on embedding SAT’s fatigue intelligence into mimik’s HybridTrax solution. The partnership sets a new industry benchmark for safety and productivity across transportation, maritime, logistics, construction, and industrial operations.

“This partnership is a game-changer for workforce safety,” said Fay Arjomandi, Founder and CEO at mimik. “By combining SAT’s fatigue expertise with our DFC-AI technology, we’re helping organizations eliminate risks before they become incidents and increase productivity.”

To see the demo at NVIDIA GTC 2025, book a meeting: https://www.mimik.com/our-events/live-demo-ai-agents-in-action-gtc-booth-3117/.

To learn more, visit: SAT and mimik.ai, and for developers, developer.mimik.com.

About SAT

SAT reduces fatigue-related worker injuries and accidents through real-time interpretation of physiological parameters, tracking fatigues, and by predicting sleep occurrences using proprietary, medically-proven, AI-driven approaches. SAT relies on 240 years of cumulated know-how in sleep medicine, neurology, automotive, biomedical engineering, semiconductor technology, and embedded software.

About mimik

mimik is for Agentix Native, the 5th Element of AI. We have solved the most complex challenges in AI software, including AI Continuum on Continuum Compute, Parallel AI, and the Network Offline-First Distributed Dynamic Agentic Service Mesh Problem. Our technology enables seamless, scalable, and efficient agentic workflows, automation, and autonomous decision-making across all compute layers.

By accelerating AI adoption and enabling intelligent workflow operations, mimik ensures enterprises maintain full control, security, and efficiency. With Zero-Trust Security and optimized operational efficiency in both energy and cost, businesses can scale AI while staying resilient and adaptable in an ever-evolving digital landscape. mimik, Your ROI for AI.