dunnhumby Introduces New AI-powered Retail Media Solution for Retailers and Brands

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, has introduced a new innovative offering within its retail media ecosystem, partnering with Osmos, a specialist in advanced ad-serving technology on the dunnhumby Retail Media Platform.

This integration comes at a pivotal time as retailers seek to maximize the value of their retail media networks. By incorporating Osmos' capabilities into its existing retail media offering, dunnhumby further solidifies its position as a complete retail media solution provider, offering retailers the full spectrum of capabilities needed to build, scale, and optimize their retail media businesses.

“In today’s highly competitive retail environment, retail media represents a significant opportunity for increasing revenue and driving growth,” said Matt O’Grady, dunnhumby President of the Americas. “Many retailers and brands struggle to know where to start when growing their retail media business. dunnhumby can help retailers at any point in their retail media journey, providing tools and expertise to accelerate growth.”

dunnhumby has been pioneering customer data science for over 30 years, helping retailers and brands worldwide make data-driven decisions. The growing retail media offering combines dunnhumby's deep customer insight with expertise from partners to enable retailers of all sizes and complexities grow their retail media business.

An omnichannel retail media solution

The dunnhumby Retail Media Platform comprises product modules and workflow support to enable audience, inventory, advertiser/agency demand and measurement management for different levels of in-store and online maturity. dunnhumby's Retail Media Platform now includes advanced ad-serving capability from AdTech innovator Osmos for rapid deployment of new retail media businesses and operating complex omnichannel networks. Designed for seamless omnichannel campaigns, Osmos integrates shopper behavior, store inventory and predictive AI to optimize targeting and media spend. The platform uses in-store transactions and long loop data for more precise targeting, personalized marketing campaigns, and optimized media spend across multiple channels including in-store.

The new partnership with Osmos enhances dunnhumby's ecosystem by providing clients with:

Rapid deployment: retailers can launch a retail media business and generate revenue within 6-8 weeks

Simple integration: the Retail Media Platform seamlessly connects with existing marketing and advertising systems

Complete picture: retailers and brands can track revenue, manage inventory, and view consolidated performance reports in one place

Centralized and streamlined operations: customizable automated order systems and intuitive workflows

dunnhumby's unique approach to retail media growth

dunnhumby provides a comprehensive, customer-first approach to help retailers from conception to maturity in their retail media business, with a wide ecosystem of retail media solutions for retailers and brands large and small:

Data Science and AI specialists: 300 data scientists worldwide, powering our retail media offering

Powerful solutions to deliver retail media at scale: Best-in-class end-to-end solutions to empower brands to become truly omnichannel

Best-in-class end-to-end solutions to empower brands to become truly omnichannel Customer-led insights: Prioritizing the customer experience, creating relevant and engaging retail media starting with effective planning that enhances customer satisfaction

dunnhumby’s team of retail experts will be exhibiting and demonstrating its portfolio of AI powered retail and brand solutions for personalization, loyalty, and retail media during Shoptalk Spring 2025 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. For more information and to request a meeting visit: https://rb.gy/20xuqb

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First. Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers.

With deep heritage and expertise in retail — one of the world's most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data — dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley's, and L'Oréal. Learn more at www.dunnhumby.com.

About Osmos

Osmos (by Onlinesales.ai) is a pioneering leader in the realm of retail media solutions, dedicated to empowering businesses globally to maximize their advertising revenue. Developed by former Amazonians, the team behind Osmos possesses extensive experience in retail media, bringing a wealth of knowledge and best practices to the platform. With a strong presence in key markets, including offices in the US, Singapore, and India, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of our clients.

Osmos - The Omnichannel Retail Media Operating System is an advanced SaaS solution designed to unlock the full potential of advertising revenue for businesses. As a comprehensive platform, Osmos enables seamless management and optimization of onsite, offsite, and in-store ad monetization. With over 20 global clients spanning industries such as grocery, fashion, OTT, and e-commerce, Osmos stands out for its unparalleled flexibility and extensive range of ad formats. Our team of seasoned retail media consultants is dedicated to helping clients craft tailored strategies that ensure optimal return on ad spend (ROAS) while enhancing shopper experiences. Learn more at: www.osmos.ai