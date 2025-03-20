Niagen Bioscience Secures U.S. Patent for the Composition of Matter for Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) Salt Forms

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE) (formerly ChromaDex Corp.), the global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, today announced the broadening of its NAD+ precursor intellectual property (IP) portfolio with the newly granted U.S. Patent 12,252,506, which covers the composition of matter for nicotinamide riboside (NR) salt forms, including NR Malate and NR Tartrate, and other NR derivatives. This is part of a family of patents covering methods of making NR and related derivatives, some of the most efficient NAD+ precursors available, which Niagen Bioscience has through an exclusive license from Queen’s University Belfast (QUB).

Niagen Bioscience™ continuously evaluates and investigates next-generation NAD+ precursors at the forefront of the burgeoning healthy aging category. The company owns and licenses a robust and secure portfolio of over 90 patents relating to its flagship patented nicotinamide riboside (NR) ingredient, Niagen®, the most efficient and high-quality NAD+ precursor on the market, and other NAD+ precursors. Further reinforcing its leadership in the space, the latest patent adds to the Company’s extensive intellectual property portfolio surrounding NR and other NAD+ precursors.

Rob Fried, CEO of Niagen Bioscience, remarked, “One of the most robust forms of intellectual property protection, a composition of matter patent grants Niagen Bioscience exclusive rights for the various NR salt forms, NR derivatives (such as triacetylated NR salt forms), and methods of making NR and its derivatives. Any company that develops a product using these salt forms of NR would infringe on this patent.”

Salt forms covered by U.S. Patent 12,252,506 include nicotinamide riboside (NR) Malate and nicotinamide riboside (NR) Tartrate, which have emerged as newer forms of NR on the market, as well as carboxylic acid, dicarboxylic acid, aminodicarboxylic acid, phosphate, sulfate, carbonate, and carbamate salts, providing protection for use as nutritional supplements. To our knowledge, no other company can produce NR, including NRCl and other salt forms of NR, including NR Malate and NR Tartrate, at a commercial scale, without violating one or more of these patents.

This patent will provide Niagen Bioscience protection for various NR and NR triacetate salt forms until 2034. U.S. Patent 12,252,506 is part of the patent family titled “Methods of Preparing Nicotinamide Riboside and Derivatives.”

About Niagen Bioscience:

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), formerly ChromaDex Corp., is the global leader in NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science and healthy-aging research. As a trusted pioneer of NAD+ discoveries, Niagen Bioscience™ is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions.

The Niagen Bioscience team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to everyday lifestyle stressors. NAD+ depletion is a key contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Distinguished by state-of-the-art laboratories, rigorous scientific and quality protocols, and collaborations with leading research institutions worldwide, Niagen Bioscience sets the gold standard for research, quality, and innovation. There’s a better way to age.

At the heart of its clinically proven product portfolio is Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient, well-researched, high-quality, and legal NAD+ booster available. Niagen powers the Company’s consumer supplement, Tru Niagen®, the number one NAD+ boosting oral supplement in the United States† (available at www.truniagen.com), and Niagen Plus™, featuring pharmaceutical-grade intravenous (IV) and injectable Niagen products (www.niagenplus.com). Pharmaceutical-grade Niagen IV and injections are compounded and distributed by U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities and are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription.

Niagen Bioscience’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. Niagen Bioscience maintains a website at www.niagenbioscience.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

†Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (as of 1/1/2024 - 12/31/2024).

