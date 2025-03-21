FPT and Subaru Accelerate Partnership with a Two-Year Corporate-Level Commitment

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPT Corporation’s automotive subsidiary FPT Automotive and Subaru Corporation Japan recently renewed their two-year Basic Contract at the corporate level. Expanding on the 2024 agreement originally signed with Subaru’s IT department, this enhanced partnership reflects a shared commitment to technological innovation and long-term growth in the automotive industry.

The agreement introduces new initiatives designed to foster collaboration and accelerate advancements in automotive technology. Both companies will expand their exchange of expertise, focusing on areas such as software-defined vehicles, autonomous driving, and next-generation safety systems. Combining Subaru’s legacy of automotive excellence with FPT’s expertise in digital transformation and software development, the partnership aims to pioneer industry-leading innovations and accelerate developments in smart, connected mobility.

FPT and Subaru will engage in an Expert Exchange Program, with FPT’s technical experts sent to Subaru’s car plants in Gunma, Japan for hands-on training and workshops hosted in Vietnam. These activities will align FPT engineers with Subaru’s technical standards, ensuring enhanced efficiency and service quality and fostering stronger integration between their teams in Japan and Vietnam.

“By combining FPT’s expertise in automotive technology with Subaru’s rich legacy of engineering excellence, we will establish a co-creation system that can enhance software development capabilities and quality assurance, setting new benchmarks in safety and smart, connected mobility. What unites us is also a shared goal of building a global talent ecosystem that will drive the future of the automotive industry while delivering unparalleled service quality for the end-users,” Mdm. Chu Thi Thanh Ha, FPT Software Chairwoman, FPT Corporation expressed.

"After numerous activities in Vietnam, we have grown increasingly fond of this country. What impresses me the most and what I have learned from FPT is their deep appreciation for people— a core value that Subaru also upholds. Our focus is on safety and customer satisfaction, and we hope this partnership will continue to grow stronger," said Mr. Ishizaki Atsushi, Senior General Manager of Subaru’s IT Strategy Division, Subaru Corporation Japan.

FPT’s collaboration with Subaru further reinforces its role as a key digital transformation partner in the automotive sector while expanding its presence in Japan. Leveraging its two decades of expertise in automotive technology and a global network of 4,000 automotive software engineers, in 2023, FPT launched an automotive technology subsidiary, FPT Automotive, to address the increasing global demand for software-defined vehicles. The company’s strong presence in Japan is also expected to contribute greatly to this partnership, with FPT being among the largest foreign-invested technology enterprises in Japan, with over 4,000 employees working across 17 offices and innovation hubs and 15,000 offshore professionals dedicated to this market.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on five strategic areas: Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Semiconductor, Digital Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

About Subaru

Founded in 1955, Subaru has become one of the world's leading automakers. Best known for engineering, safety, quality, and functionality, Subaru vehicles are widely known as the "reliable driver's cars," offering superb handling through the pairing of its core technologies: Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Boxer Engine. The devotion to their customers has taken Subaru from manufacturing machines to inspiring confidence in motion with smiles of love.