Xsolla and Ukie Announce Partnership at GDC 2025 to Empower Game Developers in the United Kingdom and Throughout EMEA

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global leader in video game commerce, is proud to partner with UK Interactive Entertainment (Ukie), the United Kingdom’s industry trade body. This strategic collaboration names Xsolla as Ukie's official monetization partner and exclusive programming sponsor, reinforcing their commitment to providing game developers with the tools, services, and solutions needed to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving gaming market.

The primary objective of this partnership is to create a new collaboration that delivers an exclusive programme, showcasing Xsolla’s unique strengths and capabilities for monetization and commercialization in games. By focusing on commercial excellence, the partnership aims to transform the long-term success of the UK video games industry, fostering sustainable growth and innovation. Additionally, the collaboration seeks to build confidence among government bodies, investors, and key stakeholders, demonstrating the UK’s potential as a global leader in the video games sector.

To achieve these objectives, Xsolla and Ukie will implement a series of targeted activations across the UK designed to support and empower game developers directly. One key initiative will be a programme of UK-wide activations, including bespoke workshops delivered through Ukie’s new Supercharged Sessions. As part of this effort, Ukie will manage and deliver two tailored workshops for Xsolla at two different game hubs across the UK, equipping developers with the knowledge and tools to maximize commercial success.

In addition to the UK-based initiatives, the partnership will include a strategic activation at Gamescom, one of the world’s largest gaming events. This presence will showcase Xsolla’s cutting-edge solutions, strengthen international connections, and reinforce the UK’s position as a global leader in game development. Throughout the year, Xsolla and Ukie will explore further opportunities to support the UK games industry through additional activations and community engagements.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ukie, a leading voice in the UK games industry,” said Chris Meredith, Senior Vice President of Business Development - EMEA at Xsolla. “This collaboration allows us to help UK-based developers unlock new revenue opportunities and streamline the monetization process. At Xsolla, we’re committed to providing a seamless, scalable experience for developers, and working with Ukie enables us to extend our support to a vibrant community of gaming professionals.”

Nick Poole, CEO at Ukie, added: “This partnership with Xsolla is an exciting development for our members. As the video game landscape continues to evolve, developers must have access to the best tools to support their financial growth. With Xsolla’s expertise in monetization and global payment solutions, Ukie members are strongly positioned to thrive in domestic and international markets.”

“In 2025, we are looking to partners in the industry to collaborate and help connect with video game developers of all sizes and from all regions around the world to provide distribution, monetization, and payment solutions to help developers create a successful gaming business,” Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. “We remain committed to providing access and bringing opportunities together for the video game industry. We look forward to connecting and building a long-lasting relationship with Ukie and its member companies and individuals in the UK and beyond.”

Through this collaboration and partnership, Ukie and Xsolla will create custom programming, events, and opportunities for game developers to share the challenges and opportunities facing them in the growing video game industry. A full schedule of activities will be shared through Ukie and Xsolla in 2025 and beyond, as their mission is to bring opportunities together for the gaming industry and to help stimulate the growth of gaming businesses in the UK and Europe.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a leading global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Ukie

Ukie (UK Interactive Entertainment) is the trade body for the UK’s games and interactive entertainment industry, representing developers, publishers, service companies, and esports organisations across the sector. Representing over 700 games businesses, Ukie’s mission is to supercharge the growth and success of the UK games industry by championing its contribution to culture, society, and the economy on a global stage.

Ukie empowers talent by supporting skills development, education, and career pathways to unlock potential. It energises the industry by driving growth, innovation, and sustainability across the sector. And it elevates games by promoting their cultural and economic value both domestically and internationally. Through initiatives such as Raise The Game, Digital Schoolhouse, and Ask About Games, Ukie ensures that everyone, everywhere, benefits from the social, cultural, and educational power of video games and interactive entertainment.

For more information, visit ukie.org.uk.