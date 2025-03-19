-

CUPE, Sturgeon School Division Reach Agreement

MORINVILLE, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE Local 4625 and the Sturgeon School Division have reached a tentative settlement in the strike that has been ongoing since January 13.

Voting will open later this morning for over 200 education support workers to ratify the settlement. We expect a result tomorrow by mid-day. If the members approve the agreement, they will return to work on March 31, after spring break.

This leaves Foothills School Division as the only striking education local without a settlement. CUPE 5040 and Foothills are bargaining today.

There are now tentative settlements in the following districts:

Calgary Board of Education (CUPE 40)
Calgary Catholic School District (CUPE 520)
Edmonton Public Schools (CUPE 3550)
Black Gold School Division (CUPE 3484)
Parkland School Division (CUPE 5543)
Ratification results are expected today at CUPE 40, CUPE 3484, CUPE 3550, and CUPE 5543.

There are two ratified agreements at:

Fort McMurray Catholic Schools (CUPE 2559).
Fort McMurray Public Schools (CUPE 2545).

