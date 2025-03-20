Tetra Tech Awarded Multiple-Award Contract for Stormwater Management Services

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that United Utilities selected Tetra Tech for a multiple-award contract to manage flooding and control stormwater overflows in the United Kingdom.

Under the 5-year contract, Tetra Tech will provide comprehensive technical support services to design innovative solutions using predictive models to maximize the use of existing and future wastewater network capacity and incorporate nature-based solutions to optimize stormwater requirements. Tetra Tech water resources engineers will use its proprietary software tools, PLATO™ and SOCRATES™, to rapidly generate multiple scenarios for stormwater storage and water quality assessments, and optimize solutions for capital investment and future planning cycles.

“Tetra Tech’s RPS operations have been supporting United Unities to address complex wastewater challenges for almost a decade,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to using our Leading with Science® approach to deliver exceptional value to United Utilities and its customers.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 30,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

