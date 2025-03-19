Aptar Signs Renewable Energy Supply Agreement with Mercuria in Support of Sustainability Goals

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies, today announced that it has entered into a renewable energy supply agreement with Mercuria Energy America ("Mercuria"). This agreement reinforces the company's commitment to sustainability and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and provides a more localized source of renewable energy dedicated to Aptar.

Beth Holland, Aptar’s Chief Sustainability Officer, remarked, “We have already achieved over 95% annual sourcing of renewable electricity within our operations with a target of sourcing 100% by 2030. By entering into this partnership with Mercuria, we are taking the next steps along our Carbon Transition Plan.”

As shared by Philippe Robert, Aptar’s Chief Procurement Officer, “In addition to sourcing 100% renewable electrical energy, Aptar is committed to increasing the portion of Power Purchasing Agreement (PPA) in its electricity mix as a collaborative approach to increasing the availability of renewables where we operate.”

Adam Raphaely, Managing Director at Mercuria, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Aptar in this renewable energy supply agreement. This collaboration not only highlights the importance of building strong relationships with forward-thinking companies like Aptar but also reinforces our shared commitment to driving the energy transition and achieving sustainability goals."

Aptar has set an ambitious science-based target to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 82% by 2030 from a 2019 base year, with the renewable energy supplied by Mercuria and other supplier partners playing a role in contributing to these reductions. Learn more about Aptar’s sustainability focus by downloading the company’s Sustainability and ESG report.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using market expertise, proprietary design, engineering and science to create innovative solutions for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

About Mercuria

Established in 2004, Mercuria is one of the world’s largest independent energy and commodity groups, bringing efficiency to the commodity value chain with technology, expertise, and low-carbon solutions. The company established itself as a leader in the energy transition by pledging more than 50 percent of new investments toward renewables and transitional energy. The Group has made significant investments in projects such as renewable power, energy storage, grid optimization, critical transition minerals recycling, and environmental products. For more information visit mercuria.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with regard to our sustainability goals and targets. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “future,” “potential,” “continues” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results or other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Forms 10-K and Forms 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.