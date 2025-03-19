Sun Valley Investments AG Announces the Successful Allocation of the Offer to Purchase Shares of Mineros S.A.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sun Valley Investments AG (“Sun Valley”) today announces the successful allocation of the acceptance period of its previously announced improved public offer to purchase common shares (“Common Shares”) of Mineros S.A. (“Mineros” or the “Company”, TSX: MSA, CB: MINEROS) by way of an Oferta Pública de Adquisición (the “Improved OPA” or the “Offer”) through the facilities of the Colombia Securities Exchange to acquire a minimum of 1 Common Share of the Issuer, representing 0.00000033% of the subscribed, paid, and outstanding Common Shares, and a maximum of 77,931,725 Common Shares of the Company, representing 26% of the subscribed, paid, and outstanding Common Shares at a price per Common Share equal to 5,500 Colombian pesos (“COP”) equivalent to approximately CAD $1.92 on the date of the announcement of the improved OPA, payable in cash.

According to bulletin No. 053 dated March 19th, 2025, issued by the Colombia Securities Exchange, acceptances to the Offer were received for a total of 118,921,827 Common Shares (exceeding the maximum of Common Shares included in the Offer) of which a total number of 77,931,725 Common Shares are valid acceptances to be allocated to Sun Valley at a price of 5,500 Colombian pesos (“COP”) equivalent to approximately CAD $1.92 as of the date of the announcement of the improved OPA. The total aggregate consideration to be paid by Sun Valley for the 77,931,725 Common Shares pursuant to the OPA will be COP 428,624,487,500, equivalent to approximately CAD $149,628,912 as of the date of the announcement of the Improved OPA.

Vikram Sodhi, Managing Partner of Sun Valley Investments, stated, "We are pleased to allocate more funds to our successful investment in Mineros SA. The favorable outcome of our latest public tender offer reaffirms our dedication to supporting Mineros' operations in Antioquia, Colombia, Bonanza, Nicaragua and across Latin America.

We are committed to continuing the vital environmental and social programs, along with the community engagement initiatives that have contributed to the strong results reported in the Company’s 2024 performance.

At Sun Valley, we share Mineros' core values and principles. Our objective is to foster sustainable growth and opportunity the largely untapped Colombian and Nicaraguan gold mining sectors, as well as in the wider region."

Immediately prior to the OPA, Sun Valley beneficially owned and exercised control over 92,477,823 Common Shares, representing 30.85% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and upon settlement of the Offer -which is expected to occur on March 25th, 2025- Sun Valley will own and exercise control over 170,409,548 Common Shares representing approximately 56.85% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of March 19, 2025.

Sun Valley will hold its Common Shares for investment purposes and will evaluate its investment in Mineros on an ongoing basis and may increase or decrease its holdings in Mineros and otherwise engage with the Company in the future, subject to market conditions and other relevant factors.

The head office address of Mineros is Carrera 43A No. 14-109, Piso 6, Edificio Nova Tempo, Medellin, Colombia.

Sun Valley is a corporation existing under the laws of Switzerland. The head office address of Sun Valley is Bahnhofplatz 6300, Zug, Switzerland.

Dentons Cardenas & Cardenas Abogados S.A.S (Colombia) and Dentons Canada LLP acted as legal advisors to Sun Valley in connection with the Offer.

About Sun Valley

Sun Valley is a private investment firm focused on the metals and mining industry with portfolio companies and branch offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Sun Valley's senior leadership team has several decades of experience in mining and investment companies and combines investment skills across diverse asset classes with hands-on experience at both senior and junior companies in the precious metals mining and refining industry. The firm finances the entire precious metals supply chain: mineral exploration, mine construction, production, processing and refining.